Tiffany Rinebold, 32, of Athens is facing a charge of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact following an incident in Sayre in October 2019.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to a hotel in Sayre for a reported assault victim. The victim was spoken to and accused Rinebold of throwing a cell phone at him during an argument. Rinebold was spoken to and told officers she did throw the phone at him after the argument, according to the police.
Rinebold has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Daniel Heller, 25, of Sayre is facing drug manufacture, delivery and possession related charges following an incident in Sayre on July 21.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police had an individual in custody for possession of methamphetamine. The individual’s phone rang 8 to 10 times and the individual gave permission to an officer to answer the phone, according to the police. The officer spoke with Heller who was calling for methamphetamine and wanted to trade for it with suboxone. The officer met with Heller and found him in the possession of suboxone.
Heller is facing charges of felony criminal use of communication facility in the third degree and felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Heller is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sawyer Strope, 24, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Millstone Road in Monroe on June 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to an ATV crash and found Strope leaning against the Polaris Ranger. Strope related that he was coming from right up the road at a friend’s campsite where he had consumed seven to nine beers. Strope was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .263% blood alcohol content.
Strope is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation operate vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary violation fail to keep right, summary violation careless driving and summary violation operation on streets and highways.
Strope has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
