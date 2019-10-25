West Burlington theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of percocet pills from the Bradford County Manor that occurred between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wyalusing criminal trespass
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a trespassing related incident that occurred on Route 6 between Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. According to the release report, the victim stated that the landlord and/or maintenance manager entered the property without prior notice, though nothing was taken or damaged as a result. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
West Burlington criminal mischief
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation was conducted into an act of criminal mischief that occurred at a gas station on Route 6 in Burlington on Oct. 19. According to the affidavit of probable cause, a victim stated that she believed someone broke three lug nuts on her vehicle that was parked at a gas station on Route 6 in Burlington. The victim further related that she noticed they were missing as she traveled from the gas station to her home. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wysox criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an act of criminal mischief that occurred on Golden Mile Road in Wysox between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. According to the affidavit of probable cause, an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound when it veered onto the westbound lane, over a curb and then through a section of fence before getting back onto the roadway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Orwell corruption of minors
Bradley Griswold, 18, of Afton, New York, is facing a charge of misdemeanor corruption of minors following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police that began on Oct. 19.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, troopers began the investigation after a 14-year-old juvenile female left home without her parents’ knowledge. It was determined that the juvenile left the residence and was picked up by Griswold, though no sexual contact was reported. Griswold was found to have been communicating sexually with the juvenile through pictures and videos.
Griswold has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Tuscarora drug paraphernalia
Michael Walter, 56, of Wyalusing is facing drug possession related charges following an incident on Spring Hill Road in Tuscarora on Oct. 13.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a trooper was at a residence on Spring Hill Road and observed a pick-up truck in the driveway occupied by Walter. The trooper began to speak with Walter and witnessed a multicolored glass pipe on the center console. A subsequent plain view search of the vehicle was conducted and a white envelope containing suspected marijuana was found underneath the center armrest, according to the affidavit.
Walter is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walter has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Sheshequin theft
Michael Horton, 37, of Towanda is facing theft related charges following an incident on Block of Cross Road in Sheshequin on Oct. 14.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a theft related incident that occurred on Block of Cross Road and made contact with a witness. The witness told the troopers that they had observed Horton stealing items from a tractor. When the witness confronted Horton, he dumped his backpack of stolen items and fled the scene on his bicycle. The witness identified Horton and an area canvass revealed Horton’s identity.
Horton is facing charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree and misdemeanor theft of secondary metal in the third degree.
Horton has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4 with the Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
