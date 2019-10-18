Marijuana arrest
A Monroeton man faces drug related charges and vehicle violations following a Sept. 16 traffic stop along Route 467 in Orwell Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 24-year-old Sean Ryan Patterson’s vehicle had stickers obstructing the view out of the rear window and a loud exhaust leak. After the stop, police noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search uncovered a clear plastic bag of marijuana, two milt-colored glass pipes with marijuana and marijuana residue, and a plastic tube containing two burned marijuana roaches.
Patterson faces the misdemeanor charges of marijuana — small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) as well as the summary violations of obstructed window and have improper muffler.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Drug arrest
A Towanda man faces four misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered along with misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an Aug. 29 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Vincent Edward Sterling was found with two smoking devices, a small amount of methamphetamine, schedule II pills, and a fentanyl patch after police came across two vehicles parked at the Eastside Riverfront Park shortly before midnight.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Columbia Cross Roads woman faces multiple misdemeanors and summary offenses following a Sept. 18 traffic stop on Route 6 in Burlington Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 32-year-old Victoria Sue McNeal was driving slow and erratic, and her car didn’t have a Pennsylvania state inspection sticker. After the traffic stop, police noted a strong odor of alcohol, two open Twisted Tea cans on the passenger side, and a spilled beverage on her shirt. Police noted that she was not wearing a seat belt and acted anxious, fidgety, and paranoid. Standardized field sobriety testing showed impairment, and McNeal admitted to drinking alcohol and taking prescription medications, according to police. Blood test results showed 7.7 ng/mL of methamphetamine, 2.8 ng/mL of buprenorphine, and 7.6 ng/mL of norbuprenorphine.
McNeal faces three misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance charges, as well as five driving and alcohol-related summary violations.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI reported
A Towanda man faces a misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance charge and four vehicle and driving-related summary violations after Towanda Borough police observed his pickup truck driving without its headlights on, nearly missing a curb and swerving into the opposite lane after 2 a.m. on Sept. 21
According to Towanda Borough police, 39-year-old Joshua Patrick Jones appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when they approached him after following him to his home. Police noted that they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on him, that his eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and that he was unsteady when he walked.
Jones was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance along with four driving and vehicle-related summary violations.
Possession of a controlled substance
A Wyalusing man faces multiple charges after police found him on a private property in Wilmot Township while responding to a reported burglary in progress during the afternoon of Sept. 25.
According to police, Jason Roy Marshall, 51, was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine on his person, and a small bag of methamphetamine, glass smoking device, hypodermic needle, an unidentified pink pill, and a green container with suspected methamphetamine residue in his vehicle.
Marshall’s vehicle had to be towed to the state police impound and entered into evidence after he declined consent for police to search his vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Marshall faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, along with two summary violations.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
