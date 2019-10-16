Single vehicle crash
An Athens man was charged after allegedly fleeing an Oct. 13 crash in Pike Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 21-year-old Derrick H. Newman was traveling north on LeRaysville Road shortly before 7 a.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 and struck a utility pole. Although Newman initially fled the scene, police said he returned once first responders showed up to the crash site. He was not injured.
The LeRaysville Fire Department and R and P Enterprise Towing assisted at the scene.
False alarms at credit union
Pennsylvania State Police issued a non-traffic citation to Visions Federal Credit Union in Wysox after its alarm system’s latest false fault on Sept. 14. The citation was issued since the business had three or more false faults within a one-year time frame.
Two vehicle crash
A Sugar Run woman faces a violation after an Oct. 9 crash on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Claire J. Nickeson was attempting to turn left into the Wyalusing Pet Clinic driveway when her 2010 Suzuki Vitara crossed the path of a 2013 Nissan Altima. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage but there were no injuries.
Harassment
An unidentified 22-year-old New Albany man was charged with harassment following a verbal and physical altercation with a woman in Terry Township on Oct. 14.
Simple assault
An Ulster woman faces misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly attacking another woman in the parking lot of Walmart on Oct. 14 in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, 21-year-old Cassidy Annette Spencer, a client of Futures, had attacked the woman, an employee of Futures, because she didn’t want to go back.
Spencer was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Theft of lost property
A Waverly man faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake after grabbing $20 from a self-check out that had been accidentally left there by an employee getting cash back from a debit card purchase.
According to Athens Township police, 32-year-old Jeremy Michael Meyers was approached by police when he returned to the store later in the day, and he offered to pay the money back.
A preliminary hearing is schedule for Nov. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.