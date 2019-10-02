Sayre strangulation
Dakota Crone, 20, of Sayre is facing strangulation and simple assault related charges following an incident on Stedman Street in Sayre on Sept. 30.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to a domestic assault related incident and spoke with a juvenile female victim. The victim stated she was in a relationship with Crone and they were living together in the best interest of their child, according to police. Crone and the victim got into an argument and Crone is accused of pushing and choking the victim, lifting her off the ground. Several red marks were visible on the victim’s neck.
Crone is facing charges of misdemeanor strangulation — applying pressure to the neck or throat in the second degree, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Crone has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Monroe theft of vehicle
The Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Route 414 residence in Monroe on Sept. 28. According to the police, the vehicle is a blue 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier with a cracked windshield and bumper.
Wilmot theft
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a fraud related incident in Wilmot on Sept. 19. According to the release report, the incident involved large sums of money into the purchasing of gold. The public is advised to safeguard their credit card and bank information and avoid business transactions with strangers, according to the police.
Dushore assault
Jason Brown, 35, of Dushore is facing assault related charges following an incident on Boxer Drive in Dushore on Sept. 24. According to the release report, the Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte responded to the domestic incident and spoke with the victim. Brown was arrested for simple assault, harassment, corruption of minors and false imprisonment, according to the police. Brown was housed in the Columbia County jail in lieu of $30,000 bail at that time.
