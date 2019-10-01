Wilmot fleeing arrest
Gwenn Fassett, 40, of New Albany is facing fleeing and DUI related charges following an incident on Tubach Pond Road in Wilmot on Sept. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed Fassett cross over the double yellow line twice and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Fassett is accused of not pulling over and holding her middle finger out the window. Fassett later admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day and a meth pipe was located in the glove box of the vehicle. Fassett was taken for a blood draw.
Fassett is facing charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer in the third degree, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in the second degree, misdemeanor hinder app/prosec — harbor or conceal in the second degree, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane and summary violation careless driving.
Fassett is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Athens strangulation
Xavier Lyon, 28, of Sayre is facing strangulation and simple assault related charges following an incident on Desisti Lane in Athens on Sept. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were dispatched to a domestic incident where a male was leaving the scene in a white truck. An officer witnessed the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. Lyon is accused of not stopping for over half a mile with no traffic on the road. Lyon admitted to an altercation with the victim at the residence. The victim stated that Lyon came to the residence and forced the door open. Lyon is accused of striking the victim with a closed fist multiple times and choking the victim along with smashing the victim’s phone so that she couldn’t call for help.
Lyon is facing charges of misdemeanor strangulation — applying pressure to throat or neck in the second degree, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude officer in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Lyon is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre resist arrest
Thomas Latini, 64, of Sayre is facing resisting arrest related charges following an incident in Sayre on Sept. 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to a disturbance on North Lehigh Avenue. An individual told police that they wanted Latini removed from the residence, but officers explained that the process had to be done through a PFA or an eviction through the court system. Latini is accused of “stumbling” over to officers during the interview and attempting to interrupt. Latini displayed signs of being under the influence of a drug including track marks on his skin, according to the affidavit. After being told to stop multiple times, officers attempted to place Latini under arrest. Latini is accused of attempting to fight the officers and refusing arrest. Latini was tazed with two discharges before being placed in handcuffs.
Latini is facing charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense in the third degree, misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement in the second degree and summary violation public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Latini is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $7,500 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
West Burlington assault
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to an assault related incident against a Bradford County Correctional Facility staff member by an inmate on Sept. 5. According to the affidavit of probable cause, 44-year-old Jeremy Wilkinson of Ulster was found to be the inmate involved in the incident and he remains housed at the facility. The staff member sustained a minor injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.