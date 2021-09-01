Theft
A Towanda man faces charges of felony retail theft after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a theft report in North Towanda Township on Aug. 26, according to court documents.
Police said the Dandy Mini-Mart store manager noticed alcoholic beverages were opened in a cooler and reviewed camera footage, which prompted police to review them as well.
Footage showed a woman enter the store’s alcohol cooler and removed several cans of alcohol and placed them into her handbag and walking into a bathroom with one can in hand and then eventually exiting without it, court documents show.
She entered the cooler again and placed more cans in her handbag and left the store without paying for them, said police.
The woman’s picture was placed on Facebook and identified by the public and later by state police as 32-year-old Brittany Marshall Savercool, according to court documents.
Police said they saw Savercool sitting on the sidewalk in Towanda Borough and proceeded to question her, which led to her allegedly admitted to removing the cans and not paying for them.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1.
DUI
A Granville Summit native multiple faces charges of DUI, possession and reckless driving on Aug. 27.
Pennsylvania State Police said they followed a speeding car through Burlington Township and their vehicle reached over 90 miles per hour attempting to keep up with it.
Even after the police put their emergency lights on, the vehicle didn’t stop and continued driving at high speeds until police eventually located the vehicle parked and unoccupied in a field near Lynch Road, court documents show.
Police said they observed matted down grass in the field, which led police to track and find 36-year-old Chris Wayne Clark and another individual hiding in thick brush.
Clark allegedly admitted to driving the car and had bloodshot eyes, alcohol on his breath and admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, according to court documents.
He allegedly gave consent for his vehicle to be searched, which resulted in police discovering a glass smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue, one black grinder with marijuana inside it and an open beer can in a cup holder, said police.
Clark faces charges of felony flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount for personal use, summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, summary disregard for a single traffic lane, summary careless driving, summary reckless driving, summary exceeding 55 MPH by 30 MPH and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1.
Burglary
A Towanda resident faces multiple charges of burglary and trespassing on Aug. 22.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Jeremy Jacob Moles allegedly broke into the property of the Penelec along Plaza Drive in North Towanda Township in the early hours of Aug. 22 by jumping over a fence with a no trespassing sign and damaged a door ID scanner as he tried to enter the building.
Pennsylvania State Police said Moles allegedly searched through multiple unlocked cars on the property and damaged their interiors as he discovered a key to a truck and drove it through a security gate causing damage to the gate and truck.
He proceeded to break into sheds on the property and tried to start a fire in a side parking lot with a gas can and other materials he took from the shed, said police.
He also broke into an employee’s truck and drove it to Towanda Borough, where he got into a car crash that police responded to and arrested him at, court documents show.
Towanda Borough Police arrived to find the damaged and stolen truck up against another car that had major rear end damage and pushed off the roadway into a power pole that was broken.
Moles allegedly identified himself to police and said the registered owner of the truck was arrested by the state police and that he was taking it to police barracks as evidence. He also alleged said he got the truck from the burglarized property. State police told Towanda officers that Moles story was false, which led to Moles’ arrest, court documents show.
Moles faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking over movable property, felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation with no person present, misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage property, misdemeanor defiant trespassing of fenced/enclosed area, summary defiant trespassing of fenced/enclosed area, felony arson: endangering property and reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, misdemeanor defiant trespassing of fenced/enclosed area, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation with no person present, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance, summary accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, summary disregard of traffic lane, and summary driving at unsafe speed and summary reckless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on Aug. 1.
According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police followed a car driven by 66-year-old Robert P. Cobb II down 2nd Street in Towanda Borough after hearing a report that his car was driving erratically.
As Cobb turned on Thomas Street, his turn signal was not activated and police pulled him over and approached car where Cobb allegedly had slurred speech and had difficulty identifying himself.
Police alleged that an empty glass bottle was in the car and when they removed it, the bottle smelled of alcohol and had Vodka label on it.
Cobb allegedly declined standard field sobriety tests and was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus, court documents show.
Cobb faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), summary reckless driving, summary failed to signal and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.
Assault
A Towanda woman faces charges of assault.
According to court documents, a local resident said his wife woke him up and said someone was outside, which led the resident to confront 37-year-old Ashley Fabyan who was allegedly striking a car with a shovel. The resident grabbed the shovel away from Fabyan and she proceeded to try and knock down the house’s back door.
The resident told Towanda Borough Police that she was walking towards a van, which promoted them to place their police car in front of the van to stop her from leaving, according to court documents.
Police said that they told her not to enter the van and when she refused and entered, the officer opened the driver’s side door and Fabyan allegedly reached for the officer’s belt, which led the officer to put her down on her stomach.
She allegedly kicked the officer and tried to resist arrest while being handcuffed, court documents show.
Fabyan faces charges of felony aggravated assault with attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement, summary criminal mischief with damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, summary defiant trespassing and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
Drugs
A Towanda man faces drug charges for an incident that occurred on July 29.
Pennsylvania State Police said they conducted a registration check on a car at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Douglas Lane in North Towanda Township and discovered that it was reported as stolen.
Four people were in the vehicle, including 34-year-old Joel Lee Ramirez, who police discovered had an active warrant against him and he was transported to Bradford County Correctional Facility.
In the car, police discovered 13 bundles of suspected heroin were found in the car totaling 173 bags of suspected heroin, a box of four hypodermic needles, a clear plastic bag of suspected heroin, a hypodermic needle, three clear bags and a blue plastic bag with suspected drug residue, according to court documents.
Ramirez faces charges of felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
Trespass and flight
A Towanda man faces charges of trespassing and avoiding arrest for an incident that occurred on July 31.
Towanda Borough Police said a local resident told them that a man tried to enter their neighbor’s house through a door several times and then tried to open the window but was unable to.
Police arrived near the residence and saw 31-year-old Kyle Strope walking across an intersection and he matched the description given to them by the local resident, according to court documents.
The officer stopped him and told him that he wasting questioned about recent break-ins around the neighborhood.
Strope fled from police after they told him he needed to be placed under arrest when they received word from the Bradford County Communication Center that he had warrants out against him.
Police pursued him until they lost contact around the 400-500 block of Main Street.
Strope faces charges of felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and felony criminal trespassing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on June 23.
Towanda Borough Police said they followed a car that turned across a three lane highway toward a hotel and ran into a curb on the other side of the roadway. The car was parallel across the opposing traffic lane and the middle turn only lane and backed up into the roadway and almost struck the police’s vehicle.
The car went into a driveway of the hotel and as police initiated a traffic stop, the driver got out and when police ordered him back into the car, the driver ran towards the door of the hotel instead, court documents show.
Police said that alcohol was on his breath and police found a driver’s license in his wallet that identified him as 42-year-old Michael Spencer.
Spencer allegedly confessed to being at a few bars that tonight and he was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus to get his blood drawn, according to court documents.
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), summary disregard of traffic lane, summary back up vehicle improperly, summary careless driving and summary reckless driving.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.