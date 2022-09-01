Felony intercept communications
A Monroeton woman faces four felony counts for intercepting communications after an alleged incident on Aug. 28.
Brittany Louise Desmond, 27, arrived at Pennsylvania State Police’s Towanda barracks on Aug. 28 to show them recorded phone calls on her cell phone, according to court documents. Police discovered that many of the recordings were done without telling the other individual.
Desmond stated that she recorded multiple phone calls without informing people that they were being recorded, which is a felony offense, according to police.
She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $85,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Trespassing, possession
A Towanda man faces charges that include trespassing and possession after an incident in Franklin Township on July 30.
Jack Jerome Eddy, 42, allegedly caused a disturbance at a site on Laquin Road and was located on the road near Maggies Lane, according to court documents. Police told him to return to his campsite and not visit other properties. However, police were dispatched back to Laquin Road about an hour later when Eddy returned and ripped metal poles out of the ground. Police said that troopers questioned him and Eddy admitted to using methamphetamine. Troopers removed two hypodermic needles from his pocket.
Eddy faces charges of misdemeanor defiant trespass: actual communication to, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct, and summary disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.
DUI
A Dushore man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Terry Township on June 15.
William John Snyder II, 40, was driving on Wyalusing-New Albany Road with an expired inspection sticker around 8:50 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Snyder accelerated speed and tried to outrun police. He eventually pulled over on Woods Road and told police that he did not have a driver’s license or insurance.
The vehicle smelled like marijuana and he displayed signs of impairment, police said. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Snyder faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary registration and certificate of title required, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary driving without a license, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, summary careless driving and summary fail to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges after an incident in Towanda Borough on Aug. 11.
Jyshaire Jayshawn Robinson, 21, allegedly punched a victim in the mouth at a residence on York Avenue, according to court documents. When Towanda Borough police arrived on scene, the victim was outside bleeding from her mouth and had blood on her shirt. The victim went to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus and received seven stitches, police said.
Robinson faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.
DUI
A Canton man faces DUI charges after an incident in Towanda Borough.
John Chapman, 29, allegedly committed a hit-and-run on a tractor trailer at the intersection of Grant and South Main streets in the early hours of May 20, according to court documents. A witness gave a description of Chapman’s vehicle to Towanda Borough police. The vehicle was later found in the parking lot of Sparks restaurant in South Towanda. Chapman’s vehicle had damage on both of its right tires, police said.
He exited the vehicle and displayed signs of impairment, court documents show. Chapman smelled like alcohol and there was a cold open beer in the cupholder of the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, police stated.
Chapman faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages and summary fail to keep right. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.
Assault
A Towanda woman faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Sheshequin Township on Aug. 30.
Chelsey Bon-Jean Sherman, 35, struck the victim multiple times with her fists and feet when the victim was driving down Sheshequin Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim sustained a swollen, cut and bloody eyebrow and a swollen upper lip.
Sherman faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.