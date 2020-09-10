Assault
James Ronald McKean, 34, of Tuscarora Township was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment, and summary disorderly conduct.
Pennsylvania State Police said on on Sept. 2, McKean threatened to kill the victim and dragged her through the hallway of a home.
McKean was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Assault
Genevieve T. Davis, 44, of Towanda, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault– attempts to cause serious bodily injury to designated individuals, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, and two counts of summary harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said on Aug. 27, troopers were called to Davis’ home to assist Children and Youth Services with a custody removal. One of the responding troopers was punched in the arm and chest, while the other was kicked and shoved.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $60,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Possession
Aaron Scott Bennett, 35, of LeRaysville was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resist arrest, and summary harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, they responded to a LeRaysville property where Bennett had punched a victim. Bennett was handcuffed, but tried to flee police and ended up being Tased after refusing to stop. Bennett was found in possession of a clear smoking pipe with white residue. In his room, police found a box with a hypodermic needle with an unknown liquid inside and a clear container with a rock of methamphetamine inside.
Bennett was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15.
Possession
Jody Lynn Bubacz, 36, of Rome was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said around 4 p.m. Sept. 3, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in a bag belonging to Bubacz that probation was retrieving for her. Suspicious items were found during an X-ray scan, and a search uncovered a scale with white powder residue, two clear glass pipes with burned residue, two torch lighters, and a small plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine rocks.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.