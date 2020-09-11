Possession of marijuana
Joseph Thomas Brown, 20, of Towanda, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use.
Towanda Borough police said around 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 29, an officer responded to a York Avenue property to follow up on a separate investigation when they found two marijuana plants that belonged to Brown.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
Assault
Meghan Elizabeth Dalton, 39, of Burlington Township was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, and two counts of summary harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said on Aug. 25, a trooper was dispatched to a Route 6 property in Burlington Township, where they met two other troopers. There, they found Dalton inside her trailer with a deep cut to her upper left arm that was spurting blood. She told police the cut was self inflicted. Dalton struck, kicked and scratched two of the troopers as they tried to apply a tourniquet to her arm. She had to be carried out of the residence.
Dalton was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $70,000 bail, but has since been freed on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
