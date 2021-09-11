Possession
A Binghamton woman faces charges of possession during a traffic stop that happened on August 24.
Sayre Borough Police said that they ran a car’s registration through dispatch and discovered it was suspended due to no insurance as it drove north on North Keystone Ave.
A traffic stop on the car was conducted as it pulled into a parking lot and the passenger identified herself as 30-year-old Jennifer L. Oloughlin and she did not have a current driver’s license, according to court documents.
Police said that they saw a large bladed weapon between the driver’s seat and center console, which led them to have the driver and passenger exit the vehicle and be patted down.
The driver allegedly gave permission for a vehicle search and police discovered a stun gun-like flashlight, used needles, torches, saline bullet packs and cotton swabs in the car, according to court documents.
Police said that they discovered a bag that Jennifer allegedly claimed to be hers, which contained two metal caps filled with residue, an elastic band with dried blood on it, a prohibited spring assisted blade with a handle, a high voltage stun gun and used needles, court documents show.
Oloughlin faces charges of misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc. to an offensive weapon and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Possession
A Binghamton man faces charges of possession during a traffic stop that happened on August 24.
Sayre Borough Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a car with a suspended registration and the driver identified himself as 34-year-old Stephen R. Oloughlin, who did not have an active driver’s license.
A large bladed weapon between the driver’s seat and center console was seen by police, which prompted them to have the driver and passenger exit the vehicle and be patted down, according to court documents.
The officer was allegedly told by Oloughlin that a used needle and a spring action open blade that was later determined to be a prohibited offensive weapon was in Oloughlin’s pocket, court documents show.
Police said that Oloughlin allegedly gave permission for a vehicle search, which produced a stun gun-like flashlight, used needles, torches, saline bullet packs and cotton swabs in the car.
Oloughlin faces charges of misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc. to an offensive weapon, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driving without a license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Assault
An Athens man faces charges of assault for an incident that happened on Sept. 2 in Sayre.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Cory Michael Rose allegedly forced his way inside a Sayre residence and when the homeowner went outside with him, Rose punched her several times and broke the screen off the front door as he tried to re-enter.
Sayre Borough Police said they arrived at the residence and could hear the woman screaming for help as Rose stood in front of her, which led police to separate them.
The woman had red marks and bruises on her face and forehead and that Rose was allegedly intoxicated with alcohol detected on his breath, according to court documents.
Rose faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact, misdemeanor disorderly conduct: engage in fighting and summary criminal mischief: damage to property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces charges for possession on July 19.
Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a call about a domestic altercation in New Albany Borough and that 36-year-old Natasha Rae Allen was in a car by the residence.
She asked the police to take her home and they asked her if she had anything illegal with her, which led Allen to allegedly show police a clear plastic bag of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue and she did not have a medical card for it, according to court documents.
Allen allegedly gave the police permission to search her purse and they discovered a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine inside it, court documents show.
Allen faces two charges for misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, including charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
A Towanda man faces charges for possession on August 8 in North Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with cancelled insurance on Reuter Boulevard and they noticed that the passenger, 47-year-old Shawn Michael Leiser was acting nervous and breathing heavily.
The driver gave permission for a vehicle search and police informed Leiser of an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to court documents.
Police said that Leiser was put in handcuffs after he aggressively reached for his pants pocket, where a magnetic cylinder of methamphetamine was found.
Leiser faces charges of a misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
Two preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 29 and Oct. 13.
DUI
A Wysox man faces charges for DUI and possession in the early hours of July 27.
Pennsylvania State Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on State Route 6 in North Towanda Township and that the driver, 37-year-old James Patrick Dunn had a DUI-related suspended license.
Dunn allegedly agreed to do field sobriety testing and police determined that he was driving under the influence of a controlled substance, according to court documents.
Police said Dunn denied consent for a car search, which led to the car being impounded and a search warrant was later obtained that led police to find a small amount of methamphetamine, a suspected buprenorphine hydrochloride pill and a clear straw with suspected methamphetamine residue in the car.
Dunn faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, summary driving with a suspended or revoked license and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24.
Resisting arrest and possession
A Rome, Pa. man faces multiple charges that include resisting arrest and possession for an incident that occurred on August 16 in North Towanda Township.
A local resident told Pennsylvania State Police that he thought 31-year-old Kyle David Strope broke into his home and was hiding in the attic, which led police to discover that Strope had multiple arrest warrants, according to court documents.
When the police entered the home and announced themselves, Strope allegedly fled from a second story window and was pursued on foot before being apprehended, according to court documents.
Police said that Strope had a plastic bag with suspected marijuana, a glass smoking device with suspected marijuana residue and a clear glass smoking device with suspected marijuana residue and he allegedly admitted the items were his.
Strope faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement, summary criminal trespass/simple trespasser, three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use.
A formal arraignment was conducted on Sept. 2 with President Judge Maureen Beirne.
Fleeing and assault
A Sayre woman faces charges of assault and resisting arrest during an incident on Sept. 4.
At the Athens Township Police Department, a car pulled into the parking lot and officers made contact with 37-year-old Lynette Rose Ford who was speaking incoherently, which made officers suspect she was under the influence of drugs, according to court documents.
Police said that they noticed the car was in reverse, so they asked Ford to put the car in park multiple times, but she refused and drove it in reverse and nearly hit officers before exiting the parking lot and onto Herrick Ave towards Pennsylvania Ave.
A chase by police occurred until she pulled over and refused to get out of the car, which led officers to physically remove her and Ford resisted by kicking officers until she was finally restrained, according to court documents.
Ford faces charges of misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor simple assault, summary driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony aggravated assault with attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
