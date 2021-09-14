Possession
An Athens man faces charges of possession for an incident that occurred on Sept. 6.
Athens Township Police said that an employee of Harbor Freight reported that a man was passed out in a vehicle on the property, which led police to knock on the car window and 44-year-old Daryl Alan Moore woke up with bloodshot eyes.
He was asked to step out of the vehicle and empty his pockets and Moore pulled out a container that he claimed had an extra set of keys inside it, but police said they saw a package of a controlled substance inside it, according to court documents.
Police said that Moore allegedly admitted that the package contained methamphetamine.
Moore faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today and Sept. 28 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Possession and retail theft
A Beaver Dams, NY woman faces charges of possession and retail theft on Sept. 6.
Athens Township Police said that 27-year-old Alyssa Ann Shelton and another individual left Walmart together with a backpack filled with unpaid items and they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that they left the store in.
Shelton was behind the wheel and claimed to have paid for the items, while officers discovered that the car’s license plates expired last year, according to police.
A Walmart employee was called to the traffic stop and identified Shelton and the other individual as the suspects who allegedly stole $143.25 of items from the store, while police allegedly found the backpack, alcohol swabs, a hypodermic needle, a glass jar containing two packages of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue in the car, according to court documents.
Shelton faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary retail theft and summary driving an unregistered vehicle.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today and Sept. 28 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Trespass and theft
A New Columbia man faces charges of trespass and theft for an incident that happened on May 28.
Athens Township Police said that a tenant had her trailer broken into by the trailer owner, 52-year-old James Matthew Bender, and that he gave away her belongings without her permission.
The tenant alleged that she was packing her belongings in preparation for moving out and police said that while she was gone that Bender entered the trailer and he told some individuals to take whatever they wanted, according to court documents.
Bender allegedly stated that he entered the trailer because he owns it and police asked him if he gave the tenant an advanced notice or if the rental agreement allowed him to enter his rentals without a notice and he alleged said no to both, said police.
The items taken from the tenant totaled $1,599.67, according to court documents.
Bender faces charges of felony criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking of moveable property and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Retail theft
Athens Township Police said that 32-year-old Brent Tyler Knapp of Waverly faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft.
On July 27, a man exited the Athens Township Walmart without paying for items in his shopping cart that totaled $883.44 in value and police later identified him as Knapp, according to court documents.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today and Sept. 28 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Strangulation
A Waverly woman faces charges of strangulation and assault that occurred on June 4.
Sayre Borough Police said the victim was sitting on the ground near the residence and had red marks on her face and neck and requested an ambulance because she was having difficulty swallowing and breathing.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Sarah M. Hollenbeck and a man allegedly got into a physically altercation with the victim, in which the man restrained her while Hollenbeck choked her.
The victim was able to free herself and leave the house, while Hollenbeck and the man left before police arrived, court documents show.
Hollenbeck faces charges of felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subjecting another to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is set for today.
