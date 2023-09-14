Fail to register as sex offender
A Gillett man faces charges for failing to register as a sex offender.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Fail to register as sex offender
A Gillett man faces charges for failing to register as a sex offender.
Kevin Charles Widrig, 27, faces two counts of second degree felony failure to verify address/be photographed, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He failed to appear during his verification window between July 1 to 10. His last appearance before his July verification was on June 17. As of Aug. 24, he did not appear in August. Widrig also failed to update his phone number.
Widrig had unsecured bail set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Disorderly conduct
An Athens man faces charges for disorderly conduct within Towanda Borough.
Aaron Nathaneal Barth, 36, was causing a public disturbance in the area of Main Street on Aug. 31, according to Towanda Borough police. He was yelling at others and punching himself and a nearby building. Barth eventually made his way to the Dandy Mini Mart and threatened to harm its employees. He fled before police officers arrived on scene.
On Sept. 1, Barth was discovered laying on the sidewalk of on Second Street, police said. He was screaming and punching himself before police officers placed him under arrest.
Barth faces two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.