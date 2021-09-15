Theft and possession
An Athens man faces multiple charges related to theft and possession that occurred on July 29.
At the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Douglas Lane in North Towanda Township, Pennsylvania State Police said they conducted a registration check on a car that revealed it was stolen.
A traffic stop on the car was conducted and 37-year-old William Edward Stern was sitting in the back passenger seat, according to court documents.
The car was towed and a search of it revealed 13 bundles of suspected heroin composed of 173 baggies of suspected heroin, a container of four hypodermic needles and a plastic bag of suspected heroin inside the car, according to police.
Stern faces charges of felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
Offensive weapon and suspended license
A Towanda man faces charges for having an offensive weapon during an incident on Sept. 6.
Pennsylvania State Police said they pulled over 33-year-old Jeffrey Alan Roberts for having a car registration suspended due to an insurance lapse on Plaza Drive in North Towanda Township.
Roberts allegedly said that he didn’t have a license because it was suspended and that he didn’t know the registered owner of the car, according to court documents.
Police said they had Roberts exit the vehicle and they conducted a body search on him that revealed he had a stun gun in his back left pocket.
Roberts faces charges of misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc. to an offensive weapon, summary operation of a vehicle without the required financial responsibility and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
