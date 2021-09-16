Strangulation
A Towanda man faces charges of strangulation that was reported on Sept. 2.
A woman told Towanda Borough police that a child was allegedly being abused by 30-year-old Johnathan Vives, according to court documents.
Police said the woman allegedly had documentation of the victim with a bruised left cheek caused by Vives hitting him on March 21 and there was documentation of the victim with a bruised neck that the victim said came from Vives choking him from May 30.
A witness allegedly told police that she saw Vives choke the victim and tried to tell him to stop, court documents show.
Vives faces charges of felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck and misdemeanor simple assault.
A preliminary hearing was held on Sept. 15.
Theft and possession
A Towanda woman faces charges of theft and possession.
Towanda Borough Police said that on Sept. 7 they received information about a stolen Nintendo Switch and Apple iPad and conducted a search warrant on a property where the stolen items were located.
The residents of the property told police that a stolen guitar and Pokemon trading cards could be found at the residence of 18-year-old Azaria Marie Martin, which led police to conduct a search warrant on her property, according to court documents.
Police said they discovered drug paraphernalia that included smoking pipes, a bong, digital scales and packaging materials, a glass jar containing a leafy substance and an ammunition box with .270 Winchester rifle rounds that were stolen and involved in an ongoing theft case.
According to court documents, authorities discovered the stolen guitar in the backyard after being told were it was by a resident of the home.
Police said they conducted another search warrant on Martin’s property where they discovered several jars and bags of a leafy substance purported to be marijuana that weighed 6.25 ounces, money near the purported marijuana that totaled $16,895 in cash, a stolen Kimber 9mm pistol with 9mm ammunition and 9 rounds of .45 ammunition, and drug paraphernalia that included smoking devices, bongs, grinders, packaging materials, digital scales and rolling papers.
Martin faces charges of felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing was held on Sept. 15 and a second hearing will be held on Sept. 29.
Theft and possession
A Towanda man faces charges of theft and possession.
Towanda Borough Police said that 19-year-old Giovanni Mignano Jr. became the suspect in a theft investigation after a local resident told them that a stolen guitar and Pokemon trading cards could be found at his residence on Sept. 7.
A search warrant was conducted and police said they discovered drug paraphernalia that included smoking pipes, a bong, digital scales and packaging materials, a glass jar containing a leafy substance and an ammunition box that had .270 Winchester rifle rounds that were stolen.
Mignano allegedly told police that the stolen guitar was in his backyard, according to court documents.
At Mignano’s residence, police said they later discovered several jars and bags of a leafy substance purported to be marijuana that weighed 6.25 ounces, money near the purported marijuana that totaled $16,895 in cash, a stolen Kimber 9mm pistol with 9mm ammunition and 9 rounds of .45 ammunition, and drug paraphernalia that included smoking devices, bongs, grinders, packaging materials, digital scales and rolling papers.
Mignano faces charges of felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing was held on Sept. 15 and a formal arraignment will be held on Oct. 14 with the Honorable Maureen Beirne.
