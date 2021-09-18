Theft
A Towanda man faces charges of theft.
Towanda Borough Police said that on July 1, the victim called police to report a theft at his rental property and they later discovered a broken concrete fountain in the front yard and they saw significant damage inside the residence.
The victim alleged that 58-year-old Henry James Bailey and another tenant were evicted and moved out on June 30 and this was the condition of the property on the morning of July 1 and that items were missing that included two upright linen closets, oak barstools and carved oak radiator covers, according to court documents.
On July 7, police said that the other tenant told them that she only took what was hers and it was all in her garage and when police asked to search it, she agreed but stated that her children accidentally took the two upright linen closets.
As police were leaving, they noticed an oak barstool on defendants’ porch, so they conducted a search warrant on Bailey’s property where they discovered numerous stolen items from the rental property, court documents show.
Due to the amount of stolen items, police took photographs of the stolen items and advised the defendants to keep the items in place and the victim picked them up later and eventually police a list of the stolen items that cost $18,843 and the rental property damage costed $77,291.21, said police.
Bailey faces charges of felony criminal mischief: damage to property and felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Assault
A Waverly woman faces charges of assault.
On Sept. 13, the Sayre Borough Police Department said they responded to a report of a woman acting violently in a van.
The driver of the van said that she was transporting 38-year-old Jessica Burgher to her home after being discharged from Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Burgher allegedly punched staff members and tried to break the van windows, according to court documents.
Two staff members restrained her until police opened the van door and spoke with Burgher who allegedly said she was violent because she did not want to return to her home in Waverly, court documents show.
The victims alleged that Burgher spit on them, scratched, slapped and fought them, which caused several small injuries on them, said police.
Burgher faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
