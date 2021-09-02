Assault
A Towanda woman faces charges of assault.
According to court documents, a local resident said his wife woke him up and said someone was outside, which led the resident to confront 37-year-old Ashley Fabyan who was allegedly striking a car with a shovel. The resident grabbed the shovel away from Fabyan and she proceeded to try and knock down the house’s back door.
The resident told Towanda Borough Police that she was walking towards a van, which promoted them to place their police car in front of the van to stop her from leaving, according to court documents.
Police said that they told her not to enter the van and when she refused and entered, the officer opened the driver’s side door and Fabyan allegedly reached for the officer’s belt, which led the officer to put her down on her stomach.
She allegedly kicked the officer and tried to resist arrest while being handcuffed, court documents show.
Fabyan faces charges of felony aggravated assault with attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement, summary criminal mischief with damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, summary defiant trespassing and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Drugs
A Towanda man faces drug charges for an incident that occurred on July 29.
Pennsylvania State Police said they conducted a registration check on a car at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Douglas Lane in North Towanda Township and discovered that it was reported as stolen.
Four people were in the vehicle, including 34-year-old Joel Lee Ramirez, who police discovered had an active warrant against him and he was transported to Bradford County Correctional Facility.
In the car, police discovered 13 bundles of suspected heroin were found in the car totaling 173 bags of suspected heroin, a box of four hypodermic needles, a clear plastic bag of suspected heroin, a hypodermic needle, three clear bags and a blue plastic bag with suspected drug residue, according to court documents.
Ramirez faces charges of felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Trespass and flight
A Towanda man faces charges of trespassing and avoiding arrest for an incident that occurred on July 31.
Towanda Borough Police said a local resident told them that a man tried to enter their neighbor’s house through a door several times and then tried to open the window but was unable to.
Police arrived near the residence and saw 31-year-old Kyle Strope walking across an intersection and he matched the description given to them by the local resident, according to court documents.
The officer stopped him and told him that he wasting questioned about recent break-ins around the neighborhood.
Strope fled from police after they told him he needed to be placed under arrest when they received word from the Bradford County Communication Center that he had warrants out against him.
Police pursued him until they lost contact around the 400-500 block of Main Street.
Strope faces charges of felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and felony criminal trespassing.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on June 23.
Towanda Borough Police said they followed a car that turned across a three lane highway toward the Rodeway Inn and ran into a curb on the other side of the roadway. The car was parallel across the opposing traffic lane and the middle turn only lane and backed up into the roadway and almost struck the police’s vehicle.
The car went into a driveway of the hotel and as police initiated a traffic stop, the driver got out and when police ordered him back into the car, the driver ran towards the door of the hotel instead, court documents show.
Police said that alcohol was on his breath and police found a driver’s license in his wallet that identified him as 42-year-old Michael Spencer.
Spencer allegedly confessed to being at a few bars that tonight and he was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus to get his blood drawn, according to court documents.
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), summary disregard of traffic lane, summary back up vehicle improperly, summary careless driving and summary reckless driving.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8.
