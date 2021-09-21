Flight and theft
A Pine City woman faces theft and flight charges for an incident on July 7.
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said that 44-year-old Courtney Mines arrived at the Bradford County Courthouse and placed her phone in a locker and went upstairs.
A probation officer said that Mines had to face a judge and have her parole revoked and advised police not to let her leave the courthouse, according to court documents.
Police said security camera footage showed Mines allegedly pull the emergency handle on a door, walk out of the courthouse and get into the backseat of a car and she allegedly took the key to the locker that contained her phone.
Mines faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on Aug. 7.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a vehicle stopped in the middle of Patten Hill Road before slowly driving down the road in Towanda Township and later pulled into the Monroeton Dandy before traveling north on State Route 220.
A vehicle registration search showed that it was expired and there was an insurance cancellation, which led police to do a traffic stop and 64-year-old Maxine Rose Ott was unable to provide a valid driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance, according to court documents.
Ott was asked to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test when police noticed that the vehicle smelled like alcohol, her eyes were bloodshot and they saw a water bottle in the driver’s door that smelled of alcohol and she allegedly said that she did not know how it got there, court documents show.
Police said that Ott failed the field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
Ott faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility and summary driving an unregistered vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Possession and DUI
A Monroeton man faces multiple charges that include possession and DUI on July 23.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 46-year-old Brian Robert Jacobson tailgated an officer and then stopped in the northbound lane without activating his emergency flashers on Route 220 in Albany Township.
Officers pulled up beside him and Jacobson was allegedly acting aggressive and hostile towards police, which led them to pull up behind the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop, according to court documents.
Jacobson allegedly exited his truck and stood in the northbound lane as he yelled at police as they told him multiple times to get back into his truck and he refused before finally listening to them, court documents show.
Police said that Jacobson allegedly had the odor of marijuana on his breath, had a green film on his tongue and he said he smokes marijuana and had some in the vehicle.
A field sobriety test was conducted and police determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance, placed him under arrest and Jacobson allegedly consented to a vehicle search, in which police found marijuana and a cigarette style smoking device inside it, said police.
Jacobson faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, summary following too closely, summary careless driving, summary reckless driving and summary violate hazard regulation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
