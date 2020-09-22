Counterfeit $100
Adam Bradley Brady, 35, of Sayre, was charged with felony forgery.
Athens Township Police said around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, an officer was dispatched to New World Tobacco for a report of a man who had tried making a purchase with a fake $100 bill and then left in a Gray Honda. Police saw the vehicle pull into the Lowe’s parking lot, where he was questioned about the incident and taken into custody.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Harassment
Mark Davidovich, 53, of Athens, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment.
Athens Township police said on Sept. 1, they were dispatched to a Meadowlark Drive home for a report of an intoxicated male waiving a gun and making threats. Davidovich was disarmed by the time police arrived, although police ended up struggling with him after he started walking toward several long guns that were leaning against the stairs. Police said Davidovich repeated threats toward an officer while he was being transported by EMS to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a mental health evaluation, and also threatened hospital security once there.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, but is currently out on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
Joel Duane Vanderpool, 37, of Wysox, was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 2:22 a.m. on May 26, a trooper stopped a van matching the description given by someone who had overdosed after buying $40 worth of brown heroin from Vanderpool. Police said the woman was dropped off at the hospital earlier that night by someone who didn’t provide hospital staff any additional information other than that his first name was Joel. Vanderpool confessed to being with the victim and burning the paraphernalia after she overdosed.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
Gwenn Marie Fassett, 41, of Laceyville was charged with the misdemeanors manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense; and the summary violations of careless driving and period for requiring lighted lamps.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 9:11 p.m. on Sept. 12, a trooper pulled Fassett over along Route 6 after seeing her 2012 Chrysler 200 driving east without its headlights on. Upon approaching the vehicle, police said Fassett acted abnormally by twitching and was unable to sit still. She also had constricted pupils. She showed multiple signs of impairment during field sobriety testing. A probable cause search of her vehicle uncovered a digital scale, a bag with 15 grams of methamphetamine, multiple clear Ziploc baggies, two spoons, $3,358 in cash, THC oils, THC wax, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
Alexis Anne Torres, 19, of Towanda was charged with misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary improper display plate.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 21, a trooper stopped Torres on Lake Road after seeing that her Hyundai Sonata didn’t have a license plate. Police smelled marijuana from the vehicle and uncovered a small amount of the drug from the center console through a probable cause search.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.
DUI
Bruce E. Babcock, 58, of Athens, was charged with the misdemeanor charges of DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely – first offense, DUI: highest rate of alcohol – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs – first offense, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana – small amount personal use, and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Athens Township police said on June 27, a patrolman observed a black Jeep Cherokee turning onto Sheshequin Road and crossing into the opposite lane and, after turning onto Orange Hill Road, nearly hitting a guiderail. The vehicle was stopped along McKinney Hill Road. Police smelled alcohol and said Babcock slurred his word and admitted to having some beer and marijuana beforehand. An open Keystone Light can was found in a koozie on the passenger side floorboard. Field sobriety testing showed signs of impairment and blood testing revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .249% as well as 1.7 ng/mL delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.
