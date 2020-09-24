Stolen vehicle
Hanna Laurie Taylor, 39, of Canton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicles.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 1:24 p.m. on Sept. 5, the victim reported to police that his 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was missing from his Ellis Hill Road residence in Towanda. Neighbors reported that the vehicle was taken by Taylor, who the victim didn’t know. A check of the vehicle’s registration revealed that Taylor was involved in a DUI crash with the vehicle on Sept. 1.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Possession
Kalie Jo Elia, 18, of Athens, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana – personal use, summary drivers required to be licensed, and summary maximum speed limits.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 7, a trooper observed a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling 56 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on Sheshequin Road, just south of the Athens Township border with Sheshequin Township. The vehicle smelled of marijuana, and police discovered a blunt and mason jar with marijuana inside.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.
Simple assault
Joshua David Swain, 35, of Columbia Cross Roads, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 12:28 a.m. on Sept. 11, they were called to a Route 414 residence in Franklin Township for a verbal altercation that turned physical. Swain was found at his home.
Swain was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23.
Possession
Heather Ann Shedden, 30, of Canton, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resist arrest.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 28, Shedden, a known fugitive, was found near a Route 414 residence, where she failed to comply with multiple orders and tried to jump into a creek. She was tackled and found in possession of 26 unused hypodermic needles, which she said were for using methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Possession
Jacob Brian Lamphere, 31, of Monreoton, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Lamphere showed up to the Towanda station to report suspicious activities. When asked if he had any weapons or anything illegal on him before entering the station. He pulled out a small bag of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Possession
Riellie Gordon Brennan, 18, of Sayre, was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 1:21 a,m, on Aug. 15, while responding to a call in the area of Summit Road and Turkey Lane in North Towanda Township, a trooper encountered Brennan who smelled of marijuana. He was found in possession of a burned marijuana cigarette, a container with suspected marijuana, a grinder with suspected marijuana, two rolled up marijuana cigarettes, a packet of rolling paper, a black scale with suspected marijuana residue, a glass container with suspected marijuana.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Hit-and-run
Robert Michael Lutz, 38, of New Albany, was charged with the misdemeanors of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, illegal operation of a vehicle without ignition interlock, and the summary violations of disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving, accident with damage to unattended vehicle or property, and fail to notify police of accident damage to vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police said around 2 a.m. on July 2, a trooper was dispatched to a hit-and-run accident on James Street involving a black Chevy Tahoe and Global Tungsten and Powders Corp. property. Lutz was found after police were told he was walking toward the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart. Lutz was transported to the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital by ambulance after complaining about his injuries. Police said Lutz admitted to using meth earlier. A hypodermic needle with residue was found inside the vehicle. It also didn’t have an ignition interlock device.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
DUI
Shawn Albert Baker, 49, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely – first offense, DUI: highest rate of alcohol – first offense, and the summary violations of duties at stop sign and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 6:41 p.m. on Aug. 13, police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Route 220 and South Main Street in Towanda Township involving a gold Toyota Tundra and a green Chevrolet Suburban. Baker smelled of alcohol and showed impairment through field sobriety testing. Blood testing showed Baker with a blood alcohol concentration of .213%
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
DUI
Jonathon M De Chantel Levan, 36, of Monroeton, was charged with two misdemeanor DUI charges along with summary maximum speed limits and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said on Aug. 3, a trooper clocked a 2013 Chevrolet Impala traveling 79 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone on Route 220. He was stopped at the intersection with Patterson Boulevard. Police said Levan had slow speech, watery eyes, and smelled strongly of alcohol. Two empty 16 ounce Bud Light bottles were in plain view. Blood testing showed a blood alcohol concentration of .211%
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
Possession
Dylan James Olmstead, 27, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 9 p.m. on June 10, troopers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant and were told the individual had been at the Elizabeth Street residence earlier. Searching the basement to make sure the individual wasn’t hiding there, police found different drug paraphernalia including pipes, a scale, a grinder, a plastic tube containing suspected methamphetamine, and a plastic jar containing suspected marijuana, along with $356 in cash.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Simple assault
Brian Lee Bastion, 51, of Canton, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said on Aug. 25, Bastion punched a victim while along Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda Township.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Possession
Joel Duane Vanderpool, 37, of Wysox, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 2:20 a.m. on May 26, a trooper observed a van matching the description provided by someone who had overdosed on herion earlier in the night on Main Street in Towanda Borough. Vanderpool was found in possession of “heroin cotton” and three hypodermic needles.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
