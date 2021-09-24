Possession
A Waverly woman faces charges of possession in Burlington Township on Aug. 16.
Pennsylvania State Police said they saw a car driving with a solid turn signal light on driving on Weed Hill Road and they conducted a traffic stop on 36-year-old Keighley Marie Park.
Park allegedly consented to a vehicle search and police found a used hypodermic needle in her purse and they also found a baggie of suspected heroin, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia .
Park faces charges of summary no turn signal, three counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and four counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Flight
A Towanda man faces charges for flight on Aug. 20 in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw vehicle taillights in a cornfield behind the airport fence at the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and Airport Road and there were two men at the scene.
The two men were warned by police not to leave, but they both fled on a motor scooter that had no registration plate and police pursued them, according to court documents.
Both men threw items off the motor scooter and they turned left onto Tip Top Road and then tried to turn onto a farm access road but laid the motor scooter down and fled, court documents show.
The passenger was apprehended and through interviews it was determined that 18-year-old William Joseph Bowen was the driver.
Bowen faces charges of misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, summary no eye protection device and summary depositing waste on a highway.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
