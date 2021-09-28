Assault
A 19-year-old faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault that occurred on Bridge Street in Towanda Borough on July 15. Towanda Borough Police said that the victim was attacked by three young men as he stepped off his porch and he identified one of them as Briar Ridge Wright, who hit him in the head several times with his fist and a metal pipe.
A witness of the incident claimed that they saw Wright commit the assault, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces charges of possession for an incident that occurred on Sept. 23.
Towanda Borough Police said that they heard a man and 18-year-old Kacee Christin Davidson screaming on Main Street.
The man alleged that Davidson left his house and stole his credit cards and money, which she denied at first until she confessed and removed them from her book bag, according to court documents.
She was placed under arrest and transported to the police station where police saw a glass pipe in her book bag and they found three baggies containing a white crystalline substance, half of a small pill, a packet containing an 8 mg buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film and multiple pieces of paraphernalia, court documents show.
Davidson faces charges of two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.
Possession of a dangerous weapon
An Athens woman faces charges of possessing a dangerous weapon on Sept. 20.
At the Bradford County Courthouse, 32-year-old Shawna Nicole Cook placed her purse through an x-ray machine and allegedly said she had a BB gun in it and when asked why, she said that she forgot it was in there, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
Police took the BB gun out of the purse and placed it into evidence, according to court documents.
Cook faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon in a court facility and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.
Assault
A Sayre man faces charges of assault that occurred on Sept. 16.
Sayre Borough Police said that on Hospital Place they encountered 30-year-old Joshua Thomas Kelsey came out of the residence with scratch marks on his face.
Kesley alleges that a woman attacked him and when police spoke with her they saw a scratch below her eye and her cheekbone was swollen and red and started to bruise, according to court documents.
The woman alleged that she and Kelsey were verbally arguing until he punched her in the face while she was holding a 10-month-old child and Kelsey stated that she grabbed his shirt and scratched him during the incident, court documents show.
Kelsey faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 (today).
Assault
A Sayre woman faces charges of assault for an incident on Sept. 16.
Sayre Borough Police said that on Hospital Place they encountered a man leaving his residence with scratch marks on his face and his shirt was pulled and he told them that he was sleeping downstairs when 39-year-old Lacey Daine Martin started attacking him.
When the police entered the home and spoke with Martin she allegedly smelled of alcohol and was holding her 10-month-old child and she alleged that they were arguing until he punched her in the face as she held her baby and she responded by scratching him and pulling his shirt, court documents show.
Martin faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 (today).
Assault
A Waverly man faces charges of assault for an incident on Sept. 8.
Sayre Borough Police said that the victim alleged that 32-year-old Derek Jon Morris was in her apartment and he grabbed her by the back of the neck and arm and pushed her around.
During the incident, Morris allegedly threw a boot at her, dumped soda on her, made threats targeted at her family members and as he was leaving he threw a box at her and damaged her door, according to court documents.
Morris faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, summary criminal mischief: damage to property and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 28 (today) and Oct. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.