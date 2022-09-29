DUI
A Waverly man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Ulster Township on June 12.
Nathan Tye Keller, 18, was driving and crashed on Milan Road near its intersection with Erin Road around 2:18 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. At the time of the crash, he was transporting two passengers. One of them was not wearing a seat belt.
Police spoke with Keller and he allegedly told them that he was “going too fast as he entered the right curve and crossed the marked double yellow line,” according to court documents. Keller then left the roadway by way of the oncoming shoulder, which led him to hit a posted sign. He smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, police said. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested after displaying signs of intoxication
Keller faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary failure to keep right, summary failure to use safety belt: driver and vehicle occupant, summary careless driving, summary minor prohibited/operating with alcohol and summary purchase, etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Theft by deception
A Hooksett, N.H. man faces charges of misdemeanor theft by deception: fail to correct for an alleged incident in Tuscarora Township.
Torre Steven Walls, 30, received $75 from the victim in exchange for a quad seat that was never sent to them, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The incident was reported to police on Aug. 24 around 5:52 p.m. The victim contacted Walls on Facebook Marketplace about the purchase, according to court documents. Walls stopped answering messages once he received the $75 money order.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A LeRaysville man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Pike Township on Aug. 10.
Yanuario Reyes Hernandez, 28, crashed his vehicle on LaRaysville Road near its intersection with Williams Road around 4:06 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He struck a dead tree and the vehicle overturned onto the roadway. The vehicle’s seat belts were all retracted and locked, which indicated that they were not in use at the time of the crash.
He allegedly smelled of alcohol and police found approximately 16 empty beer cans inside his vehicle, according to court documents. There was also an empty case of beer behind the driver’s seat. The next day, Hernandez admitted to police that he was drinking alcohol before driving.
Hernandez faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary driving without a license and summary failure to use safety belt: driver and vehicle occupant. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Ulster Township on July 3.
Jaime Lynne Douglas, 49, crashed her vehicle into a utility pole near the intersection of Route 220 and Stowell Lane around 1:15 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. She was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for minor injuries. Police discovered that her license was DUI suspended.
At the hospital, police detected alcohol on Douglas’ breath and she displayed signs of impairment, according to court documents. She admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving. A blood draw was performed and it was discovered that her BAC was .135%.
Douglas faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary careless driving, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Little Meadows man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Sheshequin Township on June 16.
Alexander Maksim Henke, 24, was driving on Sheshequin Road without an inspection sticker around 1:12 p.m. and the vehicle’s side brake light was not working, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop and they smelled marijuana and alcohol from the vehicle. Troopers also saw several open alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle.
Henke handed over a glass smoking device with suspected marijuana residue inside it, police said. Field sobriety tests were performed and Henke was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Police discovered that the vehicle’s registration was expired and belonged to a different vehicle. Troopers also learned that his license was DUI suspended.
Henke faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary fraudulent use/removal of registration plate, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary Pennsylvania vehicle registration expired over 60 days, summary careless driving, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, summary removal of certificate of inspection, summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages and summary no rear lights. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on Aug. 14.
James Martin Vanderpool, 53, was asleep in the parking lot of the Monroeton Dandy Mini Mart and not in a parking spot, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police awakened him and Vanderpool told them that he drank three beers in the parking lot.
As Vanderpool tried to exit the vehicle, it started rolling backwards and he had to put it in park, police said. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for a blood draw. It was revealed that his BAC was .115%, court documents show.
Vanderpool faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16% and misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Roaring Branch, Pa. man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Sheshequin Township on April 16.
Brandon D. Vandyke, 23, crashed his vehicle on Homan Hill Road around 9:10 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He stated that there was marijuana in the vehicle, but he did not smoke any of it. Vandyke agreed to a vehicle search and police found multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside it. Specifically, police found three plastic bags of suspected marijuana, a bag of suspected marijuana, two glass containers of suspected THC wax, a THC smoking device, a clear plastic syringe containing suspected THC wax and a syringe container.
Vandyke faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 9:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Theft
A Mansfield man faces theft charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Nov. 22, 2021.
Caleb Johan Lattimer, 32, was allegedly trying to steal items from a vehicle parked at Jones Diner around 8:17 a.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police caught him in the act and removed him from the inside of the vehicle. Troopers placed him under arrest and processed him at state police’s Towanda barracks.
Lattimer faces three counts of misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 11:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A New Albany woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Township on Aug. 21.
Kodi Jo Thomas, 36, was driving with a DUI suspended license around 1:18 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Woodside Road and Route 220. She agreed to a vehicle search and police found “a clear glass meth bauble inside her purse” in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Thomas faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driving with a DUI suspended license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
