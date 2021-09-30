DUI
A Dushore woman faces DUI charges for an incident on June 6.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they responded to a single car crash in the area of Woodside Road in Monroe Township where a car went off the roadway and struck a guide rail.
Troopers spoke with 32-year-old Micayla Renee Nolan, who smelled of alcohol and she allegedly confessed to drinking alcohol and texting while driving, according to court documents.
A field sobriety test was conducted and police arrested her and determined she was unfit to drive, court documents show.
Nolan faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment, summary prohibiting text-based communications, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary driving at unsafe speed.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
DUI
A Towanda man faces multiple charges that include DUI for an incident on Aug. 7.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a car driving on State Route 6 in Wysox Township had an expired registration and as it drove across the bridge it struck the center yellow line, hit the white fog line and then hit the yellow line again.
The car drove straight through the intersection on Main Street and turned right onto Second Street where police conducted a traffic stop, court records show.
The driver, 51-year-old John Roy McNeal had the odor of marijuana in the car and police saw a pill bottle in the center cup holder and McNeal allegedly said marijuana was inside it and he did not have a medical marijuana card, according to court documents.
Police said that his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slow and McNeal allegedly said he smoked marijuana two hours before being pulled over and he was asked to exit the car.
After a series of field sobriety tests, police determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance and McNeal allegedly agreed to a vehicle search, which led police to find a pill bottle containing marijuana, three glass pipes containing marijuana residue, a rubber pipe containing marijuana residue, a wooden pipe containing marijuana residue, a duck call containing methamphetamine residue, a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue and a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine residue, court documents show.
McNeal faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance, schedule 1, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance, schedule 2 or 3, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary driving an unregistered vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
DUI
A Troy man faces DUI charges for an incident on June 4.
Pennsylvania State Police said a car on Route 6 crossed the yellow center line twice and the white marker, leading to a traffic stop on Hawkins Road in North Towanda Township.
The driver, 57-year-old John Roger Passeri, Sr. was not wearing a seatbelt and police asked him to exit the car and he allegedly consented to a body search where police felt a bag in his pants pocket, according to court documents.
Police were allegedly handed a bag by Passeri and they saw glass pipes with suspected meth residue and he agreed to a vehicle search, court documents show.
Passeri faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance of a schedule 2 or 3, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary failure to keep right and summary failure to use a safety belt.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
DUI
A Lockwood, N.Y. man faces multiple charges that include DUI from July 20.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a car was driving on State Route 220 with a registration plate that belonged to a different car and a traffic stop was conducted at Bridge Street in Towanda Borough.
The driver, 37-year-old Joshua E. Williams allegedly did not have any vehicle paperwork and said he was in the process of obtaining registration plates for the car, according to court documents.
A passenger and two children were in the car with Williams, who was shaking uncontrollably, speaking fast and had bloodshot glassy eyes with dilated pupils, court documents show.
The car’s VIN number had a revoked registration and Williams asked to step out of the car to smoke a cigarette and he began to sway as he walked, said police.
When questioned by police, Williams said he only took over the counter medication, but he allegedly admitted to being under the influence, according to court documents.
Police said that they asked the passenger and the two kids to step out of the car, while Williams conducted field sobriety tests and police took him into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Williams faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance of schedule 2 or 3, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance, metabolite, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children: parent/guardian/other commits offense, summary display plate card in improper vehicle
summary vehicle registration suspended, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
