Possession
A Canton man faces charges of possession for an incident that occurred in Sayre on July 19.
Sayre Borough Police said a traffic stop was conducted on a car with a broken tail light on the corner of Cayuga Street and Bensley Street and spoke to the driver, 41-year-old Gerald Francis Hicks.
Officers noticed an unsheathed knife sticking up between the driver’s seat and center console, which prompted them to ask Hicks to exit the car and a bag with methamphetamine was seen on the driver’s seat as he exited, according to court documents.
Hicks allegedly said that he just picked up the car and it was not his, which led officers to run his information and they discovered that he had a suspended license, according to police.
He was told by police that he could not drive the vehicle, someone needed to pick him up and that he would receive charges in the mail and was released, court documents show.
Hicks faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 with Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley.
Assault
An Endicott man faces charges of assault for an incident that happened on August 21.
Sayre Borough Police said they responded to a report of 18-year-old Emile Kashou assaulting staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
A nurse told police that Kashou became irate while speaking to her at a desk and when she tried to call security, he grabbed her phone, began swinging it and threw an iced coffee that was on the desk at her, according to court documents.
Employees placed him into a secured room and the nurse wanted charges filed against Kashou for the assault, said police.
Kashou faces charges of felony aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley.
Theft
A Van Etten woman faces retail theft charges.
Athens Township Police said that Wal-Mart employees showed them a video of a woman taking a cart full of merchandise out of the store without paying for it on Aug. 7.
The video showed the woman leaving in car, which police later discovered to be registered to 38-year-old Tracy Marie Grant, who allegedly confessed to police when they spoke with her on the phone, according to court documents.
Grant faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Theft
An Athens woman faces charges of retail theft.
Athens Township Police said that they were informed by Wal-Mart employees that they opened an investigation against 32-year-old Amanda M. Felczak after she was previously arrested for retail theft at their store of items that totaled $177.30.
The employees alleged that store video footage showed Felczak fail to pay for seven other items over an eight month period that totaled $213.70 and afterwards she allegedly confessed to police over the phone, according to court documents.
Felczak faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 28 and Oct. 26.
DUI
A Sayre man faces multiple DUI charges.
Sayre Borough Police said that on June 13 they saw a car with a cracked windshield driving down Spring Street and taking a wide turn going southbound on N. Lehigh Ave.
A traffic stop was conducted and they identified the driver as 30-year-old Joshua Joseph Daugherty and saw that he had bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils and smelled marijuana, said police.
Daugherty was told by police to exit the car and they saw small green leafy particles on his tongue, detected the smelled of marijuana and he alleged confessed to smoking marijuana while driving, according to court documents.
A field sobriety test was conducted where police allegedly determined he was unfit to drive and placed him into custody for suspicion of DUI and they discovered a small amount of marijuana in the car, court documents show.
Daugherty faces charges of felony DUI: controlled substance — schedule I, felony DUI: controlled substance — schedule 2 or 3, felony DUI: controlled substance — metabolite, felony DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a children — parent/guardian/other commits offense, summary careless driving and summary obstructed window.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31 and another preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley.
Hindering apprehension
A Sayre woman faces charges for hindering apprehension of a suspect in the borough.
Sayre Borough Police said that on August 23 they conducted a warrant at a residence in the borough for Joshua J. Daugherty on an alleged felony DUI.
When authorities arrived at the residence, a juvenile told them that he was upstairs and officers proceeded to go up and encounter 38-year-old Alesha Nichole Wilkinson, according to court documents.
Wilkinson allegedly claimed not to know where he was, but after a few minutes she admitted that he was in a bedroom in the house and both of them were then placed into custody, court documents show.
Police said that they tried to issue warrants against Daugherty several times and allegedly warned Wilkinson not to harbor him and advised her to call police if he was home.
Wilkinson faces charges of misdemeanor hindering apprehension or prosecution: harbors or conceals the other and misdemeanor obstructing administration of law or other government function.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Aug. 31 and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 30 with The Honorable Maureen T. Beirne.
