Possession
A Towanda man faces charges of possession for an incident that occurred on June 3.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they saw a car traveling south on Route 220 in Towanda Township with the passenger side light not working and they ignited a traffic stop on Patton Hill Road.
The driver consented to have the car searched and the police advised the back seat passenger, 42-year-old Shawn Michael Shiflett to exit, according to court documents.
Police allege that he tried to put an item in his pocket and he admitted it was a glass smoking pipe, which was later found to contain methamphetamine residue.
A search of the car led to the discovery of three clear bags with methamphetamine residue, a glass jar containing methampetamine, a glass jar containing methamphetamine residue and three hypodermic needles inside Shiflett’s suitcase, according to court documents.
Shiflett faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
A Spotswood, NJ woman faces charges of possession related to a traffic stop that happened on June 3.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they saw a car traveling south on Route 220 in Towanda Township with the passenger side light not working and they ignited a traffic stop on Patton Hill Road.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Kaila Marie Shiflett who allegedly said to police that she was extremely nervous and consented to have the car searched, said police.
The search led police to allegedly discover a wooden container with marijuana residue, a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine residue in her purse, according to court documents.
Shiflett faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary no headlights.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
A Keyport, NJ man faces charges of possession during a traffic stop that occurred on June 3.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 24-year-old Edwin Samuel Salas was involved in a traffic stop that was conducted on Patton Hill Road in Towanda Township when they noticed the passenger side light was not working.
The driver agreed to have the vehicle searched and police said that Salas had marijuana related paraphernalia around his front passenger seat, according to court documents.
Police said they found a mason jar containing a small amount of marijuana, a wooden grinder with marijuana residue, three packs of rolling papers, a wooden pipe with marijuana residue, a glass pipe with marijuana residue, two small metal pipes with marijuana residue and two metal cigarettes with marijuana residue.
Salas faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

