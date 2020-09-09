Drug paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Geoffrey Allen Saxon, 30 of Towanda with use or possession on drug paraphernalia following an incident on May 6.
According to police records, officers received a report that an individual was attempting to break into a property in Leroy Township. Police later identified the perpetrator as a friend of Saxon’s and found him at Saxon’s camp nearby.
Court records show that while searching Saxon’s vehicle, they found a left shoe matching a footprint that had been found at the property that had been broken into and three glass smoking pipes with meth residue inside the vehicle’s glove box.
Saxon is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Sept. 30.
Possession
Christopher Levi Sherwood, 19, of Elmira, New York has been charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia by Pennsylvania State Police following an incident on July 24.
According to court records, police received a report that an underage male, later identified as Sherwood, was “causing issues at a local watering hole.”
Police documents state that when officers arrived Sherwood had left the scene but police were told that he had been consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana and that he had left in a black Ford Ranger.
Police found Sherwood in the driver’s seat of the Ford Ranger and questioned him about the incident at the watering hole to which he told them he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day and have a smoking device in his vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Court records relate that upon a search of the vehicle officers found a metal smoking pipe containing suspected marijuana residue under the front seat and a “small amount” of marijuana inside a plastic bag in the vehicle’s glove compartment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sherwood on Sept. 30 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
