Scam

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam reported late last month in which a victim ended up defrauded out of nearly $4,000.

According to state police, a 23-year-old Pike Township man received a call from perpetrators posing as mortgage lenders during the afternoon of Aug. 28 and wired $3,824 to them.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a 37-year-old Monroe Township woman.

According to state police, the victim received a phone call from perpetrators acting as her bank on Sept. 2. She provided them with her credentials, which resulted in the theft.