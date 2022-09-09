DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on July 7.
Jesse Paul Johnson, 32, was driving erratic along Route 6 and failed to use his turn signal multiple times, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He parked his vehicle along River Access Road near the river when police approached him.
He showed signs of impairment, which led to field sobriety tests being performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI, according to court documents. Johnson stated that he was prescribed suboxone and he took the prescribed dosage that morning. Police later discovered that his vehicle’s license plate belonged to a different vehicle.
Johnson faces charges of two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary careless driving, summary turning movements and required signals, and summary fraudulent use/removal of regulation plate. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
A Warwick, N.Y. woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on July 3 in Wyalusing Township.
Amanda Leigh Bryant, 29, was driving northbound on Route 706 straddling the double yellow lines, according to court documents. A state trooper driving southbound had to swerve away from the vehicle to avoid colliding with it.
The trooper turned around and conducted a traffic stop on Bryant’s vehicle, court documents show. Bryant displayed signs of impairment and her vehicle smelled like alcohol. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI
Bryant faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater; misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
A Wysox man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on Aug. 14 in North Towanda Township.
Rylee Shane Carr, 25, was driving on Reuter Boulevard with no headlights turned on around 11:12 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle turned onto Edward Street before stopping in the roadway. Police noticed signs of impairment, which led to field sobriety tests being performed. Carr was arrested on suspicion of drug-related DUI.
Carr faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary period for requiring lighted lamps. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
