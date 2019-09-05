Manufacture, delivery or possession
Leigh Ann Smith, 31, of Towanda is facing drug related charges following an incident on Watts Street in Towanda on July 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police observed Watts driving with a front driver side headlight out. The officer knew that the vehicle was owned by someone who was incarcerated at that time, according to court documents. Smith was the front seat passenger in the vehicle and told an officer that there were pills in the vehicle. The Tramadol Hydrochloride pills were found in a clear ziplock bag in the front passenger door storage compartment.
Smith is facing charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by per not regulation.
Smith is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 dollars and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Franklin manufacture, delivery or possession
Paul Ragan Jr., 30, of Towanda is facing drug delivery and possession related charges following an incident on Route 414 in Franklin on Aug. 13.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police had spoken with an individual about Ragan and set up a meeting. Ragan was detained on Route 414 and the vehicle was searched. The vehicle had three glass smoking devices with drug residue, a black plastic straw, a silver soup spoon with residue and a broken mirror with residue. Following an interview with Ragan, he revealed a small ziplock bag which contained meth.
Ragan is facing charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by per not regulation and three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ragan is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail and has a formal arraignment on Sept. 23 with Judge Evan Williams III.
Neglect of animals
Chrystal Zamorski, 26 and Brian Zamorski, 24, of Towanda is facing charges of misdemeanor neglect of animals – shelter/protection in the third degree and misdemeanor cruelty to animals following an incident on Aug. 13 in Towanda.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police investigated a possible animal cruelty case on Aug. 13. After getting some information, the police began looking for both Zamorskis in relation to the case. The Zamorski’s dog was found barking and tied to a telephone pole below a guard rail and down an embankment about 50 yards out. The dog had no access to water or a swivel device to prevent entanglement. The affidavit states that the Zamorskis were found walking along a bridge away from the dog. Both Zamorkskis told the officer they were meeting someone there to give the dog, but the person they stated they were giving it too had no knowledge of the dog in question upon further investigation.
Both Chrystal and Brian Zamorski have preliminary hearings on Nov. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Ulster criminal trespass
Luke Mosier, 29, of Waverly is facing criminal trespass and burglary related charges following an incident in Ulster on June 8.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a Second Street residence in Ulster for a reported theft. The owner stated that $510 in cash and coins located in a wooden box were stolen from the residence. Security footage revealed Mosier and another actor entering the home and leaving the residence with food and a large cardboard box.
Mosier is facing charges of felony criminal trespass – enter structure in the third degree, felony burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking – movable property.
Mosier has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 2 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Drug possession
Jeffery Raker, 54, of Johnson City is facing DUI and drug possession related charges following an incident on Aug. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked off the roadway with the headlights and brake lights on. Troopers found Raker at the wheel and he stated that he was just trying to get service on his phone. Raker is accused of attempting to go back to his vehicle twice after troopers told him to exit the vehicle. Raker gave troopers permission to search his vehicle and a lightbulb with a glass tube taped to it was found on the floorboard. A small baggie stamped, “stay high” with a small amount of meth was also found.
Raker is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense and summary violation careless driving.
Raker is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Harassment
Lisa Betts, 33, of Towanda is facing harassment related charges following an incident at the Bradford County Courthouse on Aug. 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Bradford County Detective was standing on the bottom floor of the courthouse when he heard a loud smacking noise coming from the hallway in front of the Domestic Relations office. Betts was found standing in the hallway outside the Domestic Relations and District Attorney’s offices. Betts was seen crying and another individual, later identified as the victim, was hugging Betts. After an investigation, it was determined that Betts had threatened the victim’s life if he spent child support money on anything but their children during a meeting with Domestic Relations. Betts was told to exit the office after making that comment and she complied.
Betts is facing charges of misdemeanor harassment – comm. lewd, threatening, etc. language in the third degree and summary violation disorderly conduct engage in fighting.
Betts has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
Donald Knoblauch, 41, of Tamaqua is facing DUI related charges following an incident on South Main Street in Towanda on Aug. 10.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police witnessed a vehicle make contact with the double yellow lines multiple times before initiating a traffic stop. Knoblauch is accused of having a strong odor of alcohol at that time as well as the vehicle. Knoblauch failed a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .174 percent blood alcohol content. An open container of alcohol was found in the cup holder of the vehicle.
Knoblauch is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol – first offense and summary violation restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Knoblauch has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Casey Longcoy, 19, of Towanda is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Route 6 in Wysox on Aug. 15.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State police were dispatched to a scene on Route 6 and its intersection with Ennis Lane in Wysox. Longcoy was found at the scene with a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the westbound lane. After finding an expired inspection sticker, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Longcoy was found in possession of two marijuana grinders and a small amount of marijuana in each of the grinders.
Longcoy is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary violation operating vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary violation operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Longcoy has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Tuscarora theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred on Board Road in Tuscarora Township between July 1 and July 2. According to the police, a 65 inch LG television and a Playstation 4 were taken from the residence.
Pike theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Route 467 in Pike Township between April 20 and May 10. According to the release report, three welding tanks were taken from the property.
Orwell theft by deception
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted into a reported device fraud incident in Orwell on Aug. 5. The victim related that her debit card was duplicated at an unknown location and used at a Sam’s Club in Freehold, New Jersey. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Monroe burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Monroeton Post Office on July 27. According to the report, entry was made through the back door. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.
Sheshequin criminal mischief
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched on July 24 to a Trinket View Lane residence in Sheshequin for a reported torn screen on a window. The tear was observed with no additional damage to the residence to gain entry.
RIdgebury theft
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Ridgbury victim’s debit card was used in Beaverton, Oregon by an unknown actor on May 24. The actor purchased a hotel room for $125.99 and pizza from Dominos for $85.50.
Bradford County Correctional Facility indecent assault
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into an indecent assault related incident at the BCCF on Aug. 8. According to the police, troopers responded to the incident and identified the actor in the case.
Wysox criminal mischief
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown actor hit six vehicles with paintballs at Green’s Automart in Wysox between June 15 and June 17. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Sheshequin theft by deception
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Aug. 16. According to the police, a victim reported fraudulent charges coming from Taylor, Michigan on their debit card.
Wells theft
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a reported theft on Judson Hill Road in Wells on Aug. 9. According to the release report, an Amazon Kindle Fire, sweaters, assorted makeup and a scan disk were stolen from the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Litchfield shooting accident
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a shooting accident with a BB gun occurred on Palmer Road in Litchfield on Aug. 15. The report states that while intoxicated and attempting to perform a prank, one man accidentally shot another man in the head with a BB gun.
Burlington theft
The Pennsylvania State Police investigated a theft that occurred on Berwick Turnpike in Burlington on Aug. 10. According to the release report, an unknown actor(s) entered the victim’s garage and took one Troy-Bilt straight shaft gasoline trimmer/weed wacker and one orbital sander. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Threats
A man was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail after Pennsylvania State Police say he tried to light his mother’s bed on fire, removed and bit her oxygen tube, and stole her Oxycodone pills before fleeing her Wysox Township home.
Paul Duane Ragan, 30, whose last known residence was in Towanda, faces the misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and summary harassment following the early August incident.
Ragan was arraigned on Aug. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Indecent assault
A Troy man faces charges after he was found in bed with a 14-year-old girl on Aug. 21.
Mason Alexander Weed, 22, faces the felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minor, and corruption of minors, along with the misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police reported that Weed had been chatting with the girl on Snapchat during the month leading up to their encounter. Although the girl informed police that she told Weed she was 14, Weed alleges that she told him she was 19.
Weed’s case was transferred to the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, where a formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 12. Weed had been sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.
DUI
Gabriel Damian Hall, 31, of Sayre, faces two misdemeanor DUI charges and multiple summary violations following a July 22 crash just before 5 a.m.
According to Athens Township police, Hall’s Gray Ford Escape had crashed into the guard rails in the southbound lane on Route 220 over the Chemung River. However, when police arrived on scene, Hall’s blood was the only thing found inside. Police then received a report of someone walking south along Route 220, who they found out was Hall.
While attempting to take Hall to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment, police – who rode in the ambulance with him – said he was combative with EMS and refused treatment. Police could also smell alcohol on him. Hall also yelled obscenities at emergency room staff. Although police were able to calm Hall down temporarily, he eventually had to be put to sleep with medication so that hospital staff could check out a large gash on his forehead, and scan him for any internal injuries. A blood sample shoed that hall had a 0.217% blood alcohol concentration. Police noted that Hall also had a suspended driver’s license.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
