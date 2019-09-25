Theft
Nathan Krager, 23, of LeRaysville is facing theft related charges following an incident on Sugar Creek Road in Towanda on April 25.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a reported burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the residence by smashing a side window and stealing a 54 inch television, flintlock pistol, a 41 caliber rifle, assorted jewelry, four classic western 36 single action pistols, and other guns. The total value of the items was approximately $1,200. After an investigation, Krager is accused of breaking into the residence with another individual.
Krager is facing charges of felony receiving stolen property in the second degree, felony theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the second degree, felony burglary — overnight accommodation no person present and misdemeanor criminal mischief — damage property in the third degree.
Krager is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
Willard Pierce, 49, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Main Street in Towanda on July 19.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police witnessed Pierce driving 42 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour speed limit zone. A traffic stop was conducted and an officer observed Pierce to be displaying signs of intoxication. There was also an odor of alcohol coming from Pierce, according to the affidavit. A standard field sobriety test was performed and Pierce was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .129 percent blood alcohol concentration. Pierce claimed to not have consumed alcohol before driving.
Pierce is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, summary violation careless driving and summary violation obedience to traffic–control devices.
Pierce has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief related incident that occurred on James Street in Towanda between April 18 and April 19. According to the release report, a window was hit by a projectile from a slingshot overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
