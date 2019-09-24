Under the influence
A Towanda man faces multiple charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he was driving with a suspended license and found under the influence of marijuana.
According to police, Ryan James Searfoss, 37, was observed driving in North Towanda Township during the early morning hours of July 13. After confirming his identity, Searfoss was pulled over on Patterson Boulevard where police noted that he smelled of marijuana. In his car, police found a glass smoking device with suspected burned marijuana residue and a storage container with a small amount of marijuana inside.
He was charged with the misdemeanors of marijuana — small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance — schedule 1 — first offense, DUI: controlled substance — metabolite — first offense, DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, as well as the summary offenses of driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked and careless driving.
The case is currently in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Vandalism
A Towanda man faces a charge of misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time, along with the summary offenses of criminal trespass/simple trespasser and criminal mischief — damage property after Towanda Borough police say he vandalized a door at a Main Street apartment building.
Police said Jordan Whyte, 31, has caused incidents at the building before and was not allowed on the property.
He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Trespass
A Sayre man faces the felony charges of criminal trespass and burglary, as well as a misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking — movable property after police say he entered a woman’s apartment multiple times.
Michael Robert Batterson, 55, was caught on video during one of the incidents after the tenant became suspicious that someone had been entering her apartment without her permission, according to police. Investigators found out that Batterson had stolen a duplicate key from the apartment manager’s office, although they added that nothing had been reported stolen. Batterson told police the victim had owed him more than $2,700.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
DUI
A Waverly man faces misdemeanor DUI as well as summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, driving unregistered vehicle, and operating vehicle without valid inspection after Sayre police say they stopped him on Sept. 16 for an expired inspection sticker.
According to police, Joseph Phillip Bruno, 26, showed signs of recent drug use and admitted to smoking marijuana. Police later discovered that Bruno had three previous DUI/DWI arrests within the past five years.
DUI charge
A Spencer woman faces the charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) first offense and summary careless driving after Sayre police say she was found driving erratically shortly after midnight on Aug. 31.
According to police, Elizabeth Ann Bishop, 33, was pulled over along Spring Street near the I-86 overpass, where they smelled alcohol on her and observed her bloodshot and glassy eyes. She was taken into custody following field sobriety testing.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of credit card fraud in Wysox Township. On Sept. 3, a report was made to Pennsylvania State Police in regard to an unauthorized purchase on a credit card owned by Angel Cassellbury, 36, of Wysox. The victim told police that she received a bill in the mail for an unauthorized purchase on her Kay Jeweler credit card which she had never used.
Burglary
State Police in Towanda are investigating a burglary that occurred at 84 Owl Lane in Ulster Township. According to the public information report, unknown mixed denominations valued at $750.00 were stolen from the scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an incident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and Old Stagecoach Road in Wyalusing Township. Police were called to the scene for a report to damage to shed. Damage to the shed’s door handle was observed but no other damage to other structures were observed. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
