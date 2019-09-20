Sayre terroristic threats
John Benting, 43, of Athens is facing terroristic threat related charges following an incident at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on Sept. 3.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were contacted by security at the hospital in relation to having several issues with Benting over the course of a few months. Benting is accused, after being warned that he would be trespassing on Guthrie grounds unless he had a medical emergency, of showing up to the clinic anyway with no legitimate reason, according to the affidavit. Benting was escorted by security out of the building and was advised that he was trespassing. Benting is accused of telling a security officer that he was going to kill them and throw them through a glass window. Benting had to be dealt with by police 14 times between April 16 and Sept. 3 regarding bad behavior at the hospital.
Benting is facing charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting in the third degree, misdemeanor defendant trespass actual communication to in the third degree and misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
Benting is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Tuscarora cruelty to animals
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of alleged animal cruelty at Route 367 and Marbaker Road in Laceyville on Aug. 12. According to the release report, troopers observed various farm animals on the property in “various living conditions.”
Wysox theft
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper responded to a Route 6 residence in Wysox on Sept. 12 for a reported theft. Two Samsung Galaxy S8 cellphones, a Comcast Security System monitor and a Social Security Benefits card were all reported missing and are valued at approximately $2,878. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 265-2186.
Sayre stalking
Sean Cartee, 25, of Sayre is facing charges of misdemeanor stalking — repeatedly commit acts to cause fear and summary violation harassment — follow in public place following an incident on West Lockhart Street in Sayre on Sept. 17.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were contacted by the victim who stated that Cartee was yelling at her and following her as she tried to get away from him. She stated she was in fear for herself and her children because Cartee would not calm down and had hit her several times in a previous incident. Cartee was observed by several people during the incident and told the victim he was going to their residence to kill himself in the basement with a knife. Cartee was interviewed by officers and admitted to the incident.
Cartee is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre DUI
Brittany Savercool, 30, of Waverly is facing DUI related charges following an accident at the intersection of Fulton Street and Pleasant Street in Sayre on July 8.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police arrived at the accident and observed a vehicle with front end damage. The vehicle’s driver claimed they were struck by another vehicle that did not stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection. Savercool was found with the other vehicle and told officers that another person was driving the vehicle. Witnesses stated that Savercool was driving the vehicle. Savercool displayed signs of being under the influence and a search of her vehicle resulted in a marijuana grinder being found with residue. After a standard field sobriety test, Savercool was detained and refused a blood test.
Savercool is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance or metabolite — first offense, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary violation duties at stop sign and summary violation driving without a license.
Savercool has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
