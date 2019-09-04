Athens retail theft
Alisha Rucker-Weatherby, 36, of Elmira is facing retail theft related charges following an incident at Walmart in Athens on May 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police received information from the store in reference to a retail theft. Rucker-Weatherby was seen entering the store with another female and going to the service desk for a refund on an item. Then Rucker-Weatherby and the second female are accused of putting items into a storage tote and leaving the store with approximately $517.08 worth of product.
Rucker-Weatherby is facing charges of misdemeanor retail theft – take merchandise, misdemeanor receiving stolen property and misdemeanor conspiracy – retail theft – take merchandise.
Rucker-Weatherby has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre DUI
Melissa Bergman, 34, of Lockwood is facing DUI related charges following an incident following an incident on East Lockhart Street in Sayre on Aug. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and crossing the center portion of the road three times. A traffic stop was conducted on Riverside Drive and Bergman is accused of displaying signs of being on a methamphetamine. Bergman was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC, fentanyl and norbuprenorphine.
Bergman is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule one – first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three – first offense and misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense.
Bergman has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Athens possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin McCarty, 22, of Sayre is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident in Athens on Aug. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police witnessed a vehicle driving with a New York inspection and Pennsylvania registration plate. McCarty was found to be the driver and the affidavit states that the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana. McCarty gave the officers a multi-colored pipe from the center console upon being asked about the odor. A grinder was also found in the console.
McCarty has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Albany theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred at a North Street residence in Albany on Aug. 29. According to the release report, the unknown actor stole a large green canvas tarp. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 265-2186.
Troy criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a reported act of criminal mischief at the Tygart Beverage store on Elmira Street in Troy on Aug. 10. According to the affidavit of probable cause, troopers observed a cracked pane of glass and broken a glass advertising arrow.
Monroe criminal mischief
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown actor tampered with an exterior surveillance camera at the Northern Academy on Route 414 in Monroe between June 24 and June 25. The actor then fled in an unknown direction.
Burlington theft by deception
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a victim in Burlington was defrauded of $1,500 after an unknown individual contacted her and convinced her to send the card numbers of multiple gift cards over the phone. The police warn that this scam is very common and everyone should avoid sending any personal or financial information over the phone or internet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.