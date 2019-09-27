Burglary
Lloyd Walters, 38, of Athens is facing charges of felony criminal trespass – enter structure in the third degree and felony burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present following an incident on York Avenue in Towanda on Aug. 31.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police were dispatched to the residence due to a report of a break–in. Walters and another individual were found in the residence and after an investigation it was determined that they did not have permission to be in the household.
Walters is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Ridgebury burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a day–time burglary incident that occurred at a Randall Road residence in Ridgebury on Sept. 22. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.
Theft
An investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a theft related incident that occurred on Dogwood Lane in Towanda on Sept. 24. According to the release report, a victim reported two personal money order checks totaling $2,000 and $100 in cash were taken from his binder. Anyone with information is urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wyalusing criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police investigated a criminal mischief related incident that occurred on Route six in Wyalusing on Sept. 24. According to the release report, an unknown actor(s) drove a vehicle through the front and back yards of the residence. The actor damaged the grass and sidewalk causing approximately $200 in property damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda on (570) 265-2186.
South Creek theft
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted into a theft related incident that occurred at a business on Route 14 in South Creek on Sept. 20. A female actor is accused of stealing a ball.
