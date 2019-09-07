Burglary
Leighann Smith, 31, of Towanda is facing burglary related charges following an incident York Avenue in Towanda on Aug. 31.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police received a report of Smith and a male breaking into the front door of a York Avenue residence. After arriving to the scene, Smith was found in the residence along with bags, clothing and a ‘makeshift’ bed. According to the affidavit, the house is vacant due to being sold and Smith did not have permission to be in the residence.
Smith is facing charges of felony criminal trespass – enter structure in the third degree and felony burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present in the second degree.
Smith is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Disorderly conduct
Robert Uitz Jr., 26, of Towanda is facing disorderly conduct related charges following an incident in Towanda on Aug. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police were dispatched to a William Street residence and an officer witnessed Uitz spit at people on the porch of the residence. The people at the residence claimed that Uitz was attempting to fight all of them and one of them showed the officer a video of a fight between two of them and Uitz. Uitz had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking to an officer, according to the affidavit. He was taken to his father’s house where he is accused of making a further disturbance.
Uitz is facing charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense in the third degree, summary violation disorderly conduct engage in fighting and summary violation public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Uitz has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
