Retail theft
An Athens Township woman faces the misdemeanor charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property after township police say she stole a black Samsun phone from Walmart.
Carrie Marie McKean, 49, is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 1 for a preliminary hearing.
Police noted that this is her second retail theft offense, with the first having taken place in September 2017.
Drug use
An Asylum Township woman faces multiple misdemeanor charges after police responded to a report of a woman bathing naked near the Wysox Boat Launch.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Laura Marie McCormack, 56, was inside her 1999 Ford Explorer, which she had been living in, when troopers responded to the scene. Police noted that she acted nervous, wouldn’t stand still, and had slurred speech, and later admitted to using methamphetamine. A search of her vehicle uncovered a metal container with a small clear baggy with suspected methamphetamine, two clear plastic tubes, a small glass jar with white residue.
McCormack was taken to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital after complaining about dizziness and nausea.
She was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Stolen vehicle
Paul Druane Ragan, 30, of Towanda Township, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles and use/possession of drug paraphernalia after Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on July 18.
According to police, Ragan was lent the vehicle from a friend but failed to return it. It was later found in Towanda Borough. A search uncovered four hypodermic needles, a black spoon with suspected residue, and two small red baggies with suspected residue.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
Two women face charges following a Sept. 1 traffic stop in Sayre Borough for a cracked windshield that impeded the view of the driver.
According to Sayre police, after the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped along Brock Street, police observed a passenger duck into her seat and toss something into the rear of the vehicle. The driver, 45-year-old Maria Alicia Godfrey, was observed to have dilated pupils and uncontrollable body movements, which police noted is common with those under the influence of stimulants. The passenger, 42-year-old Kristine Marie Lutz of New Albany, also showed similar signs of being under the influence of a stimulant.
Police said Godfrey had a black case in her purse that contained methamphetamine along with a glassine baggy with residue of a crystal like substance, several Q-tips, a snorting stray with the residue of a crystal-like substance, and two baggies with 20 hypodermic needles. In addition, Lutz had a collapsable baton along with five Lortab narcotic pills and a partially crushed orange pill identified as Suboxone.
Godfrey was charged with the misdemeanors of driving under the influence controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as the summary violations of restriction on alcoholic beverages and obstructed window.
Lutz faces the misdemeanor charges of make repairs/sell/etc … offensive weapon, and two counts of intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered.
Both women were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail, with preliminary hearings scheduled for Sept. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
