Drug paraphernalia
Alisha Pelton, 21, of Towanda is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident in Towanda on July 3.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed Pelton cross over the lane divider multiple times before initiating a traffic stop. Pelton acted nervous and was asked to exit the vehicle, according to the police. Pelton’s vehicle was searched and multiple drug paraphernalia related items were found including a jar with suspected marijuana, a grinder with marijuana residue, a pipe and synthetic urine. Pelton was also in the possession of items that she said were to be used to ingest drug paraphernalia.
Pelton is facing charges of four counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use and summary violation disregard traffic lane.
Pelton has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Vinson Smith, 27, of Towanda is facing a charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicle in the second degree following an incident on Aug. 9.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim came to the Pennsylvania State Police and stated that Smith took her vehicle to work despite being told “on numerous occasions” not to do so. Smith was contacted by the police and stated that he had the vehicle and had been allowed to take it in the past.
Smith has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Intentional possession of controlled substance
Christopher Wojcak, 34, of Towanda is facing drug possession related charges following an incident on Main Street in Towanda.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were dispatched to a Main Street apartment after a parole check of Wojcak’s residence resulted in the finding of two pills of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and a syringe.
Wojcak is facing charges of two counts of felony intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wojcak is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sheshequin prohibited offensive weapon
Alison West, 23, of Towanda is facing charges of misdemeanor prohibited offensive weapon and summary violation duties at stop sign following an incident at an intersection in Sheshequin on Aug. 21.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police observed West make a turn without stopping at a posted stop sign. West was asked to step out of the vehicle and asked if this was about her stun gun. The trooper noticed at that time a stun gun on the driver’s side door. The trooper stated she was not authorized to have one and was detained.
West has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
Walter Sparbanie, 55, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Route 220 on Aug. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for a driver who was reportedly weaving around the roadway. The vehicle was found and a traffic stop was initiated, though Sparbanie is accused of not pulling over after the siren was activated several times. Sparbanie told the trooper that he was tired, but had come from Alligers. The affidavit states that Sparbanie had an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and he was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test before being taken for a blood draw.
Sparbanie is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane and summary violation careless driving.
Sparbanie has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sayre criminal trespass
Adam Keely, 34, of Sayre is facing criminal trespass related charges following an incident at a N. Lehigh Avenue apartment in Sayre on Sept. 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police were dispatched for a report of a male attempting to break into the apartment in a green shirt. Keely was found in the building without a shirt, but a green shirt was found nearby. Keely displayed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine and told officers he was there to get a cigarette from his friend who was not home at that time. Parts of a sink were found near Keely’s shirt which were missing from a bathroom sink in the building.
Keely is facing charges of felony criminal trespass — enter structure in the third degree, felony criminal attempt — burglary — overnight accommodation, no person present, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the second degree, summary violation public drunkenness and similar misconduct and summary violation criminal mischief/damage property intent, reckless or negligence.
Keely is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
