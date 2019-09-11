Monroe DUI
Guy Maryott, 63, of Monroeton is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Route 220 in Monroe on Aug. 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed Maryott travel over the double yellow lines and fog lines approximately 12 times. Maryott is accused of displaying signs of being under the influence and he related that he had approximately four to five drinks. Maryott performed a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .142 percent blood alcohol concentration.
Maryott is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane and summary violation careless driving.
Maryott has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Drug paraphernalia
Talor Gaitings, 19, of Towanda is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Old Route 6 in Towanda on July 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were on a routine patrol and saw three individuals in a vehicle at the park. The trooper went to ask why they were there at that time of night and when he smelled the odor of marijuana. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Gaitings produced a bag with a glass jar containing a small amount of suspected marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. Gaitings related they were both hers.
Gaitings is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gaitings had a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Athens DUI
Michael Scharborough, 44, and Joseph Cogswell, 37, of Elmira are facing charges related to a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Pine Tree Road and W. Lockhart Road in Athens on Aug. 18.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police went to the scene of the accident and spoke with Cogswell. Cogswell stated that there was no accident and that he was the driver of the disable motorcycle. This was determined to be false as Scharborough admitted to driving the bike and a witness observed the incident. Scharborough stated that Cogswell had most likely lied because he did not have a license. Cogswell later admitted to lying to the officers. The accident was also filmed on a camera on the street. Scharborough’s bag was found to contain marijuana and he admitted to smoking it prior to the accident. A blood draw revealed the presence of THC in his system at that time.
Scharborough is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, summary violation display plate card in improper vehicle, summary violation careless driving, summary violation driving without a license and summary violation expired registration.
Cogswell is facing charges of misdemeanor false report — reported offense did not occur in the third degree and misdemeanor obstruct admi. law/other govt. function in the second degree.
Scharborough has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Cogswell has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Wyalusing DUI
Gordon Bates, 70, of Stevensville is facing DUI related charges following a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 409 and Route 706 in Wyalusing on June 22.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police arrived to the accident and Bates was determined to be the driver. Bates told a trooper that he had swerved out of the way of an animal which had caused the accident. After asking for his license, registration and proof of insurance, Bates gave the trooper permission to search his vehicle. Bates’ vehicle had two open beer cans, a case of beer in the back seat, and marijuana in different forms. Bates displayed signs of being under the influence and was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test before being taken for a blood draw which revealed a .182 percent blood alcohol content and THC in his system.
Bates is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane and summary violation careless driving.
Bates has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wysox DUI
Sherri Salsbury, 43, of Towanda is facing DUI and child endangerment related charges following an incident at a restaurant on Golden Mile Road in Wysox.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for a report of a woman under the influence preparing to leave the restaurant with two children. Salsbury’s vehicle was found at a separate location and the trooper went to speak with her. Salsbury is accused of displaying signs of being under the influence and she was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of clonazepam and oxycodone. Salbury’s purse had salt and pepper shakers from the restaurant inside.
Salsbury is facing charges two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in the second degree, two counts of endangering welfare of children — parent/guardian/other commits offense, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, summary violation disorderly conduct — unreasonable noise, summary violation driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, summary violation careless driving and summary violation operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Salsbury has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Asylum DUI
Kathleen Parker, 27, of Wyalusing is facing DUI and child endangerment related charges following an incident on Route 187 in Asylum on May 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed Parker weaving over the fog line and double yellow line multiple times. A traffic stop was conducted and Parker is accused of having a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Parker displayed signs of being under the influence and was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test. After failing the test, Parker was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .148 percent blood alcohol content.
Parker is facing charges of three counts of felony endangering welfare of children — parent/guardian/other commits offense in the second degree, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in the second degree, misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation careless driving and summary violation oper/perm operate with unsafe equipment.
Parker has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
