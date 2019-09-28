New Albany simple assault
Daniel Braisted, 41, and Nicole Braisted, 40, of New Albany are facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Heath Hill Road in New Albany on Sept. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police met with Nicole Braisted at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. She had two black eyes, redness around her neck, bruising on both forearms and blood matted in the back of her hair. Daniel Braisted is accused of pushing her down before striking and choking her. Troopers met with Daniel Braisted and found him to have a scratch on one eye and the other was black and swollen. Scratches were observed on the top of his head and chest.
Daniel Braisted is facing charges of felony strangulation — applying pressure to throat or neck in the second degree, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Nicole Braisted is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Daniel Braisted is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and both parties have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Athens theft
Colton Palmer, 25, of Holley is facing charges of two counts of misdemeanor bad checks in the second degree and misdemeanor theft by deception — false impression following an incident at a business on North Main Street in Athens on Aug. 19.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Borough police received a call from the owner of the business stating that an individual issued two bad checks. Palmer was contacted by the store and by police and stated that he would pay them back because he “wanted to make this right.” Palmer is accused of not getting the money to the store after multiple conversations with the store and police.
Palmer is facing charges of two counts of misdemeanor bad checks in the second degree and misdemeanor theft by deception — false impression.
Palmer has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 29 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Wysox theft
Melissa Adams, 41, of Sayre is facing forgery and theft related charges following multiple incidents at Smokin’ Joe’s in Wysox in Aug.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to an incident at the Guthrie Credit Union. Adams is accused of cashing fraudulent checks from Smokin’ Joe’s. Upon further investigation, video recordings show Adams taking the check from the store as well as multiple lottery tickets from a display case. Adams took tickets from the store without paying for them on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Aug. 28.
Adams is facing charges of felony identity theft in the third degree, felony forgery — unauthorized act in writing in the second degree, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property and misdemeanor bad checks.
Adams is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.