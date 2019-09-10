Wilmot simple assault
Daniel Taylor, 27, of Wilkes-Barre is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment following an incident in Wilmot on Sept. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute incident. The victim accused Taylor of striking him and pushing him to the ground multiple times during an altercation, according to court documents. The victim had multiple lacerations and bleeding scrapes on his arms along with minor bruising.
Taylor is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Manufacture, delivery or possession
Kayla Belcher, 23, of Towanda is facing drug related charges following an incident in Towanda on Aug. 10.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police met with a confidential informant and arranged for a sale of heroin from Belcher. The exchange was made and the CI had 20 blue, unmarket packets of suspected heroin.
Belcher is facing charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony criminal use of communication facility in the third degree and misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation.
Belcher is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail and has a formal arraignment on Sept. 23 with Judge Evan Williams III.
Athens retail theft
Caitlyn Fitzpatrick, 19, of Sayre is facing retail theft related charges following two incidents at Walmart in Athens on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police received two files from Walmart Asset Protection in regard to two retail thefts. Fitzpatrick is accused of moving barcodes on two items to separate items to pay a cheaper price. Fitzpatrick removed the barcode from a fishing pole and put on the price of a green block, paying 97 cents for the pole instead of its actual price of $49.86. Fitzpatrick did this again on Sept. 4 by switching the barcode of a pillow pet with a blue pillow, thus paying $4.88 for the $19.88 pillow pet.
Fitzpatrick is facing charges of two counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property in the second degree and two counts of summary violation retail theft — alter label/pricing marking.
Fitzpatrick has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Wysox retail theft
Victoria Dietrich, 22, of Fleetwood is facing retail theft related charges following incidents at Peebles in Wysox.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a theft related incident at the store on May 16. The store manager supplied the trooper with security camera footage and receipts dated March 21, April 1, April 2 and April 4. The security footage displayed Dietrich standing alone behind the cash register and using a credit card on multiple occasions. The trooper was also given an “associate statement” written by Dietrich admitting to fraudulently using credit cards not belonging to her to make purchases at the store. Dietrich admitted to taking $300 in cash from Peebles, making $1,475 in fraudulent charges and taking $1,278 in Peebles merchandise. A complaint was filed on May 17 in regard to a credit card being fraudulently used at Peebles for $500 as well and was determined to be Dietrich.
Dietrich is facing charges of felony retail theft — take merchandise in the third degree, felony theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree, felony access device issued to another who did not authorize use in the third degree, misdemeanor receiving stolen property and misdemeanor identity theft.
Dietrich has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Ulster DUI
Christine Wheeler, 40, of Wysox is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Route 220 in Ulster on May 11.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police observed Wheeler drive outside the travel lane multiple times and almost strike a guide rail. A traffic stop was conducted and Wheeler admitted to drinking. Wheeler was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test, but due to concerns of Wheeler falling over, the test was stopped. A license check on Wheeler showed that her license was suspended from two previous DUI convictions. Wheeler was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .298 percent blood alcohol concentration.
Wheeler is facing charges of felony DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first off., misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first off., summary violation driving while blood alcohol content .02 or greater while license is suspended, summary violation disregard traffic and summary violation careless driving.
Wheeler has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Franklin DUI
Dakota Hinckley, 25, Monroeton is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Route 414 in Franklin on July 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to an accident where the vehicle was on its roof. Hinckley was found to be the driver of the vehicle and admitted to having three beers. Hinckley failed a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .17 percent blood alcohol content.
Hinckley is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane and summary violation careless driving.
Hinckley has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
Russell Conklin, 38, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an incident in Towanda on Aug. 18.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police witnessed Conklin driving without the rear lights illuminated. Conklin displayed signs of being under the influence and was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test. After stopping part way through the test, Conklin was placed under arrest. Conklin refused a blood draw at that time.
Conklin is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, summary violation period for requiring lighted lamps, summary violation driving an unregistered vehicle and summary violation careless driving.
Conklin has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Criminal trespass
Kelly Harvey, 30, of Towanda is facing criminal trespass related charges following an incident on Third Street in Towanda on July 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police were dispatched to a Third Street residence for a disturbance. Harvey is accused of entering the residence and accusing the victim of trying to ruin her life with another individual. The victim told Harvey to leave and she struck him several times, according to the affidavit. The victim was chased by Harvey outside as well before the victim ran inside and locked the door.
Harvey is facing charges of felony criminal trespass — enter structure in the third degree, felony burglary — overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime, summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact and summary violation disorderly conduct engage in fighting.
Harvey has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
