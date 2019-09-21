Theft of services
Michael Bunch, 48, of Brownville is facing a charge of misdemeanor theft of services — acquisition of service following an incident at the Bradford Inn in September.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police received a report that Bunch had stayed at the establishment for approximately a month, but had not paid for the last week of stay.
Bunch has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sayre DUI
Jacqueline Churchill, 57, Skaneateles is facing DUI related charges following an incident in Sayre on July 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police witnessed Churchill stopping in the middle of the road at the intersection of N. Elmer Avenue and Allison Street before continuing straight. Churchill is further accused of making exaggerated driving motions away from parked vehicles, according to the affidavit. A traffic stop was conducted and Churchill exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Churchill was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .263 percent blood alcohol content and the presence of THC.
Churchill is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, summary violation illegal park in intersection and summary violation careless driving.
Churchill has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Athens retail theft
Dana Owlett, 44, of Addison is facing retail theft related charges following an incident at Walmart in Athens on Aug. 6.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were at Walmart when they spotted an individual they recognized from a previous unsolved retail theft in May. After taking the individual into custody, she stated that she had keys to a vehicle in the parking lot and a male was occupying the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and talked with Dana Owlett who was in the vehicle. An investigation was conducted and it was discovered that Owlett, the individual from the previous case and a third defendant were attempting to steal items from the store in a large tote. The stolen items were totalled to $1,141.81 in value.
Owlett is facing charges of felony retail theft — take merchandise in the third degree, felony criminal attempt — retail theft — take merchandise in the third degree and felony criminal conspiracy engaging — retail theft — take merchandise in the third degree.
Owlett has a formal arraignment on Oct. 3 with Judge Evan Williams III.
DUI
Shannon Clark, 42, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following a motor vehicle accident on June 8.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call relating that there was a car in a ditch. Clark was found in the vehicle and displayed “slow and sluggish” movements, according to the affidavit. Clark told troopers she was coming from a wedding and had three alcoholic beverages. Clark was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .229 percent blood alcohol content.
Clark is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense and summary violation careless driving.
Clark has a formal arraignment on Sept. 30 with Judge Maureen Beirne.
