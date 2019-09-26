Wyalusing corruption of minors
Robert Lantz, 33, of Dushore is facing a charge of misdemeanor corruption of minors following an incident in Wyalusing on April 7.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for the report of a 33-year-old male behind a gas station with a 16-year-old juvenile. After investigation is was determined that Lantz had sexual relations with the juvenile over the course of two weeks before being found by police at the gas station.
Lantz has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Tuscarora simple assault
Raymond Harris, 40, of Wyalusing is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment following an incident on Spring Hill Road in Tuscarora on Sept. 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a reported physical domestic. Harris is accused of striking a victim and the victim’s son while intoxicated.
Harris is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Litchfield theft
Kimberly Gates, 34, of Waverly is facing theft related charges following an incident at a Litchfield residence on May 3.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a burglary and spoke with the homeowner who said that multiple items were stolen along with his work vehicle. The stolen items include: a white 2019 Ford F350, Oakley T-shirts, five cartons of Seneca cigarettes, a 32” LG television, a 19” Vizio television, a WildGame Innovations trail pad, and a Winchester 50 caliber muzzleloader. Gates was seen on trail camera photographs breaking into the residence and GPS in the truck helped locate the vehicle.
Gates is facing charges of felony theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree, two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the second degree, felony burglary — overnight accommodation — no person present, felony criminal trespass — break into structure in the second degree, and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — moveable property.
Gates is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Terroristic threats
John Bentings, 43, of Athens is facing a charge of misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another following an incident on Sept. 11.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were contacted by a victim who stated that they received a call from Bentings threatening to “blow her head off,” while at work.
Bentings is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wyalusing criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Route 6 residence in Wyalusing on Aug. 29 for the report of a damaged shed. The shed had damage on the handle, but no other damage was observed to other structures on the property. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Wysox theft
The Pennsylvania State Police received a report on Sept. 3 from a victim in regard to a credit card fraud incident. The victim related that she had received a bill in the mail for an unauthorized purchase on her Kay Jeweler credit card, despite not using it since she got it and had not authorized anyone else to use it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.