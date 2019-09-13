Drug paraphernalia
Nathan Krager, 23, of Rome is facing charges of three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on Main Street in Towanda on Aug. 13.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were searching for a wanted person and found Krager in the building. Krager is accused of having a glass bong, a 20-ounce plastic bottle smoking device, a red plastic pen with a glass tip containing drug residue and other drug paraphernalia in his apartment.
Krager has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Bradford County Correctional Facility terroristic threats
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers received information that an inmate threatened an employee of the BCCF. An investigation revealed that Thomas Audinwood, 27, of Wysox had threatened a maintenance worker. Audinwood was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on charges of terroristic threats and harassment. Audinwood remains jailed in the BCCF in lieu of $10,000.
Criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an act of criminal mischief that occurred on Old Mills Road in North Towanda on Sept. 5. According to the release report, an unknown actor entered a vehicle and placed glue in the ignition and radio system. No suspect has been developed as of the report. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Lost/missing firearm
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a firearm went missing on Old State Road in Columbia on Aug. 1. The firearm is a Smith and Wesson 9mm SSW9VE pistol with a black grip and gray/silver slide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 265-2186.
Pike theft
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a victim found they were missing five $2 bills and a bag of pennies and believed they were taken by an unknown actor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Ridgebury criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an act of criminal mischief that occurred on Green Mountain Road in Ridgebury on Aug. 6. According to the release report, a victim alleges that someone smashed his mailbox along with others on Sept. 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 265-2186.
Bradford County Correctional Facility criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State police responded to the BCCF on Sept. 2 after an inmate reportedly flooded his cell toilet causing flooding to the facility and plumbing damage. The inmate was found to be 30-year-old Robert Brown of Troy and charges of criminal mischief and institutional vandalism were set to be filed at that time.
Sayre DUI
Rebecca Fick, 24, of Rome is facing DUI related charges following an incident on West Lockhart Street in Sayre on June 26.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police received a call about a possible drunk driver who had struck the curb twice on W. Lockhart Street. Fick was found by an officer to be stopped in the oncoming lane of traffic at a stop sign and made a left turn without using a turn signal. Fick is further accused of almost striking a right hand curb and jerking back toward the center line twice. The affidavit states that Fick put her vehicle into reverse after a traffic stop was initiated and was backing toward the patrol vehicle. Fick was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a blood alcohol content of .207 percent.
Fick is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation fail to keep right and summary violation careless driving.
Fick has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sayre perjury
Justin Vanburen, 25, of Waverly is facing perjury and drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on South Elmer Avenue in Sayre on Sept. 10.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched after receiving a report of a male attempting to sell narcotics to a passerby. The caller gave a description of the male and Vanburen was found matching the description. Vanburen was found in possession of a pipe with residue and a hypodermic needle. Vanburen is accused of giving a false name to officers at that time. It wasn’t discovered that his name was Justin Vanburen until he arrived at the Bradford County Correctional Facility where he was recognized by jail staff.
Vanburen is facing charges of felony perjury in the third degree, two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement in the third degree, misdemeanor false report — falsely incriminate another in the second degree, misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities — forged/altered document in the second degree, misdemeanor tamper with public record/information in the second degree and misdemeanor obstruct admin. law/other govt. function in the second degree.
Vanburen is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 and has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Athens drug paraphernalia
Stevi Griffith, 29, of Towanda is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident in Athens on May 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police received a report that Griffith had a glass pipe to her lips that had white residue and burn marks in the parking lot of Walmart. A traffic stop was conducted on Griffith’s vehicle and drug paraphernalia was found inside. Griffith admitting to attempting to smoke methamphetamine before the traffic stop.
Griffith is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Griffith has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Wysox DUI
Tammy Vanderpool, 52, of Rome is facing DUI related charges following an incident at a bank in Wysox on July 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that an unresponsive female was occupying a vehicle at the bank. Vanderpool was found at the helm and was awoken by a trooper after three attempts. Vanderpool is accused of displaying signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test. Vanderpool told the trooper that she took Suboxone and muscle relaxers. Vanderpool was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of amphetamine, buprenorphine, methamphetamine and norbuprenorphine.
Vanderpool is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule 2 or 3 — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — metabolite — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense and summary violation careless driving.
Vanderpool has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
