DUI charges
Malinda Ann Martin, 39, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI; controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3 – first offense, DUI; controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, marijuana – small amount personal use, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the simple violations for disregarding traffic lane (single) and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 8:27 p.m. on Dec. 4, two troopers were patrolling Route 6 in Wysox Township when a car crossed the double yellow line into the east-bound lane in front of their vehicle.
They said that the car was traveling at a high speed with its horn engaged.
The troopers used the Dollar General parking lot to turn around and follow the car west as it sped down Route 6 and ultimately stopped in a parking stall by Second Street.
One of the troopers noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and observed an open can of Yuengling Lager in the center console cup holder along with a baggie of suspected marijuana and a glass smoking device on the passenger seat, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver, Martin, admitted to police that she had smoked marijuana about two hours earlier. She related that she bought two 24-ounce cans of malt beverage and had just opened one up prior to being pulled over.
After failing sobriety tests, Martin was placed into custody for a suspected DUI and taken to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw.
On Dec. 21, results came back and showed that she had a blood content of 8.8 ng/ml for the active ingredient of marijuana and a blood content of 81 ng/ml of methamphetamine and 18 ng/ml of amphetamine, all over the reportable limit of .50.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 26.
DUI, marijuana possession
Austin James Nixon and Brianna Leigh Kohler, both 19, of Waverly, are answering to charges after driving under the influence of marijuana.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that Kohler was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana – small amount personal use and Nixon was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI; controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI; controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, and DUI; controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, and the simple violations of improper passing, following too closely, turning movements and required signals, and careless driving.
Police said that at about 6:04 p.m. on Dec. 19, a trooper watched a car with NY registration tailgate two vehicles and proceed to pass them without using a blinker on Route 220.
The trooper pulled the car over after following it down State Street in Towanda borough, according to the criminal complaint.
He said that a strong smell of marijuana came from the car as he spoke with the driver, Nixon. The trooper noted that his eyes were bloodshot and glossy.
When asked how much marijuana was in the car, Nixon said there was less than 20 grams. He related that the last time he had smoked marijuana was two hours before driving.
A probable search uncovered a small plastic baggie of marijuana and a silver grinder containing marijuana which the passenger, Kohler, said belonged to her.
Nixon’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 and Kohler’s is set for 9:45 a.m. on March 3.
