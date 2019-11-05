Simple assault charges in Asylum Twp.
Scott Kunkle, 35, of Asylum Twp., is facing simple assault related charges following an incident in Asylum Twp., on Oct. 31. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for a report of a domestic disturbance with an injured female on scene. The victim related that Kunkle struck her in the face multiple times after demanding to have sex with her and pinning her to the ground. Kunkle is accused of stating that he should take what he wanted and that he was going to kill the victim, according to court documents.
Kunkle is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and summary violation harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Kunkle is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Receiving stolen property charges
Billy Bates, 27, of Newpaltz, New York is facing theft related charges following an incident that occurred on Wilawana Road in Athens on Nov. 3.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police witnessed a white Ford pick-up truck fail to stop at a stop sign and had no rear lights or displayed license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and Bates stated that he did not have a license, registration or insurance. Bates told the officer that he found the vehicle in the middle of the road and was trying to flee New York because things were bad there, according to court documents.
The vehicle’s owner was contacted and stated that they had taken the vehicle to a garage to have work done. The garage told the officer that the vehicle was parked in the parking lot for pick up and Bates was a former employee and would know that the vehicles’ keys were left in the vehicles outside, according to the police.
Bates is facing charges of felony receiving stolen property in the second degree, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles in the second degree, summary violation fail to keep right, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation duties at stop sign, summary violation careless driving, summary violation driving without a license, summary violation no rear lights, summary violation improper display plate and summary violation improper pass on right.
Bates is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Retail theft charges in Sayre
Jacob Franks, 26, of Nichols is facing theft-related charges following an incident at Walmart in Sayre on Aug. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were asked to respond to a retail theft after the actors fled the store. Franks is accused of ticket-switching items for a total loss of revenue of $56.90 before leaving the store. Franks allegedly left behind a motorcycle that he arrived to Walmart on and got a ride from another person. Franks is further accused of taking a jacket without paying for it on Oct. 19, totaling $24.88.
Franks is facing charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property in the third degree, summary violation retail theft – take merchandise and summary violation retail theft – alter label/pricing marking.
Franks has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
