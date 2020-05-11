Drug possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Jeffery Sturzenegger, 67, of Towanda and Emily Benjamin, 35, of Towanda, on charges of drug possession and DUI following a traffic stop on the Golden Mile in Wysox Township on April 29.
According to police, troopers stopped a 2002 Cadillac for several traffic violations. During the stop, troopers determined that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The passenger was also found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Police did not report who the operator of the vehicle was.
Drug possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Darren Casselbury, 26, of Towanda, on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop in Wysox Township on May 6.
According to police, Casselbury, the operator of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, was encountered by police at the intersection of River Access Road and Route 187.
After a brief interview, Casselbury admitted to recent illicit drug use and police observed paraphernalia in plain view.
A search of the vehicle yielded drugs and paraphernalia. The incident is under investigation.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the alleged inappropriate touching a female juvenile victim by a person known to them in Canton Township. The incident(s) took place in 2018.
Sexual assault
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a female juvenile by a person known to them in Herrick Township. The incident(s) took place 2010-2015.
Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a damaged mailbox at 858 Bliss Road in Rome Township. According to police the mailbox was damaged on the night of April 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
