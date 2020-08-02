Possession of a controlled substance
A Sayre man faces the misdemeanor charges of resist arrest, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary public drunkenness after police found him walking along North Thomas Avenue in Sayre Borough while wanted on a parole warrant.
According to Sayre Borough police, 34-year-old Chad M. Comstock had to be tased twice before he was able to be handcuffed – the first after he refused to put his hands behind his back and began backing away from the officer, despite a warning, and the second after continuing to refuse to put his hands behind his back after being incapacitated.
A search of Comstock revealed a hypodermic needle and small baggie with methamphetamine.
Comstock was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Drug possession
An Alpine, New York man faces the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and prohibited offensive weapons following after being told about a man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle while at the Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre Borough on June 14.
According to Sayre Borough police, 32-year-old Justin Thomas Wheeler was found in the seat with a cloth and hypodermic needle on his lap.
According to Sayre Borough police, 20-year-old Justin Thomas Wheeler tried to hide the needle under his seat once awoken by police, and attempted to pull away from police before being fully handcuffed.
A search of Wheeler’s vehicle uncovered a digital scale with a powder residue, brass knuckles, a glass pipe with residue, metal grinder with marijuana flakes, five used hypodermic needles, eight new hypodermic needles, the cloth tourniquet, and a metal container with a small amount of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
