Strangulation
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Chad Lee Payne, 30, of Horseheads, New York with strangulation, simple assault and harassment following an incident on Jan. 3.
According to court records, Payne was arrested after police responded to a home in Wells Township around 3:55 p.m. following reports of a dispute.
Police documents state that officers were told that Payne had gotten in an argument with a victim over a cell phone and put the victim in a “headlock from behind.”
Officers were told that the victim could not breath while Payne had the victim in the headlock and that the victim told Payne to stop but he continued, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Payne was arrested with a bail set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police have charged both Justin Thomas Wheeler, 33, of Sayre and Sarah Ann Miller, 32, of Sayre after a theft in Smithfield Township in July.
According to court records, after an investigation, police have determined that Wheeler and Miller stole items totaling over $2,440 from the vehicle of a victim in Smithfield Township this summer.
Police documents show that items stolen included a fishing crossbow valued at $550, two fishing poles valued at approximately $200, two remote controlled cars valued at $350 and $700, a knife, a .22 caliber rifle, medical supplies including insulin and insulin syringes and ammunition.
Wheeler has been charged with theft by unlawful taking-movable property, receiving stolen property and possessing a prohibited offensive weapon.
Miller has been charged with theft by unlawful taking-moveable property and receiving stolen property.
Wheeler’s bail was set at $60,000, while Miller’s was set at $60,000 initially then lowered to $20,000. Both Wheeler and Miller have preliminary hearings scheduled for Jan. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Simple assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged John Lewis Bellows, 46, of Canton with simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats following an incident in Leroy Township on Jan. 6.
According to police documents, officers were dispatched to a residence in Leroy Township after receiving reports that Bellows had been acting erratically.
Court records show that after arriving on the scene, police were told that Bellows had been throwing and kicking items in the house he was in, kicking the wheelchair a victim was using, threatened to “cut (the victims’) hearts out,” and shoving people.
Police were told that Bellows had been acting aggressively and erratically with actions such as this for two days beforehand, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In the affidavit of probable cause, police noted that when interacting with them at the scene, Bellows “displayed extremely erratic behavior indicative of drug use.”
Bellows was arrested with a bail set at $175,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Drug possession
Jeremy J. Wilkinson, 46, of Ulster Township, was charged for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without being registered, resisting arrest/other law enforcement, disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda responded to a Dandy Mart in Ulster Township at about 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 3 following a call about a suspicious person.
Wilkinson was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of his person determined that he was in possession of a controlled substance.
Wilkinson was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility later that day and was unable to post a $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 20.
Stolen welder
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are currently investigating the theft of a welder stolen from the garage of a Tuscarora Township residence.
The Hobart Handler 140 welder is valued at $570.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.