Theft
A Towanda woman faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by deception and receiving stolen property after Pennsylvania State Police say she deposited an empty envelope while at the Corporate America Family Credit Union ATM in North Towanda, but entered a $500 value for the deposit on the machine’s keypad.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 33-year-old Bobbi Jo Johnson separately withdrew $200 and $100 following the overnight July 13 deposit. Credit union staff discovered the empty envelope while checking deposits the next day, which put Johnson’s account to negative $297.44. The bank was unable to reach Johnson following the incident, and reported it to state police on Aug. 4. Police said they spoke with Johnson, who admitted to depositing the empty envelope and withdrawing the cash.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Possession
A Milan man faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a July 14 traffic stop on Route 220.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 43-year-old Randy Lee Wayman was stopped in the area of Bridge Street in Towanda Borough after his vehicle was clocked doing 65 in a 55 miles per hour zone, and he had thrown a piece of trash out of his passenger window. Upon approaching the vehicle, police smelled marijuana. Police also saw Wayman drop a joint out of the driver’s side window while searching for his documents and drop and kick away a plastic baggie once he exited the vehicle. Police found the joint and the plastic bag, which contained suspected methamphetamine residue and two smaller baggies of methamphetamine, under the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered a marijuana grinder on the driver’s seat, another joint in the center consoled, and small baggie of suspected marijuana.
Police noted that Wayman had an active warrant out of Bradford County for Act 64 controlled substance offenses.
He was also charged with summary exceed 55 miles per hour in other location by 10 miles per hour.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Possession
A Towanda man faces a number of charges after police spotted him walking along South Main Street in Towanda Township after he reportedly fled an earlier domestic incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 37-year-old Brandon Lawrence Reeves initially ignored police after they stopped and asked to speak with him about the earlier incident. He then tried running away from police, but fell as he ran behind a home.
Police said they found several needles – one loaded with a clear substance – in a case they pulled from his right cargo pocket. Police also found a corner of a baggie with crystal methamphetamine in his wallet, and packaging material, a scale, and a small bag of marijuana in a backpack.
Reeves was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punish.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Stolen samurai sword
A Wysox man faces a charge of misdemeanor stolen property after allegedly stealing several items, including a samurai sword, from a home in Franklin Township on March 20. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the large sword with a white dragon handle was found at a Towanda Borough residence on April 2. The man who possessed the sword told police he received it from 20-year-old Tanner Michael Sutton nearly two weeks prior in exchange for a pair of sneakers and a backpack. Following up with Sutton, police said he initially said he received the sword from a woman who lived in the borough, but then changed his story to say he received it from an unknown individual. During another interview in early June, Sutton told police that he was told to get the sword by a family member who he didn’t name, and did it to help his family get some money.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
